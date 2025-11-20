New Japanese-Style Horror Adventure Game 'Niraya of ■■' Revealed Price and Final Trailer with Unreleased Footage

Final Traler of “Niraya of ■■” Mirai Kodai Orchestra Lucia

TOKYO, SHIBUYA-KU, JAPAN, November 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HEXADRIVE Inc. (Headquarter: Osaka, Japan; President and CEO: Masakazu Matsushita), a creative studio specializing in game development, has announced sales price for its new Japanese-style horror adventure game “Niraya of ■■”on November 19, 2025.

The game will be available for purchase at $15.99, with a limited-time 15% launch discount offered for the first seven days following release.

A new promotional video including unreleased footage will be released at noon on November 19th, 2025, showcasing new stage information within the game.

https://youtu.be/6j-xUwmXt1s?si=tiGPQXsqbEY0ftu8

Final Trailer for” Niraya of ■■”

About “Niraya of ■■”

This title is a Japanese-style horror adventure that blends a surreal, contemporary setting with the Buddhist philosophy, popularized during Japan’s medieval Kamakura period. It features a new game system focused on "avoiding" attacks from diverse monsters rather than defeating or hiding from them. Players experience exploring surreal spaces and solving mysteries, combined with psychological horror evoked through the strange world and discovered lore.

The new trailer reveals scenes such as battles with mysterious birds attacking and the unsetting image of a phone receiver dangling off the hook.

Dedication to chanting audio via an audition

The game includes chanting at the start ritual read by a monk who won a special chanting audition held exclusively for active priests and monks. The winner, “Onnayu,” is an active streamer delivering “Buddhism × Entertainment.” On Twitch, Onnayu is known for a unique style that balances secular entertainment with spiritual discipline.

［Onnayu – Official Social Media］

X (formerly Twitter): Onnayu @ Gaming Monk (@onnayu0408)

https://x.com/onnayu0408

Twitch: Onnayu

https://twitch.tv/onnayu

Theme Song Performed by Mirai Kodai Orchestra

The theme song for the title is a collaboration with the music unit “Mirai Kodai Orchestra,” featuring vocals by “Lucia.”

Title: *Amrita and the Desert (feat. Lucia)*

Artist: Mirai Kodai Orchestra

Scheduled for digital release in February 2026 across major streaming platforms.

The music unit Mirai Kodai Orchestra inherits the traditions of Japanese game music and narrative music. Their style crosses genres including ethnic music, classical, rock, pop, jazz, and EDM to depict what they call "ancient music of a thousand years in the future." Known for their unique worldview, they emphasize multi-layered female vocals and a sound rooted in ethnic music. Their theme song for the Square Enix game "Forgotten Words" became a viral hit that transcended generations. They have won music awards at several international film festivals and have charted in multiple regions globally.

【Mirai Kodai Orchestra – Official Social Media】

X (formerly Twitter): https://x.com/miraikodaiorche

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@miraikodaiorchestra/

Website: https://miraikodai.com/

About Lucia

A female artist who "sings of light," enchanting audiences with her divine voice. Her ability to subtly alter her vocal style, tone, and nuances to match each song is akin to manipulating light itself. At times intense like the dazzling sun, and at others soft like the pale glow of the moon, she brings vibrancy to the world of her music and warmth to the hearts of her listeners. Lucia is a truly one-of-a-kind artist.

【Lucia – Official Social Media】

X (formerly Twitter)：https://x.com/luciaaa_sings

YouTube：https://youtube.com/@Luciaaa_Sings

Niraya of ■■ Product Information

Title: Niraya of ■■ (Original Japanese Title: ■■ No Niraya)

Genre: Japanese-style horror adventure

Platform: Steam

Release Date: November 28, 2025

Price: $15.99

Steam: https://store.steampowered.com/app/3034350/

Official YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@OFFICIAL_NIRAYA

Official X (formerly Twitter): https://x.com/OFFICIAL_NIRAYA

Company Profile

•Company Name: HEXADRIVE Inc.

• Location: Parks Tower 28F, 2-10-70 Nambanaka, Naniwa-ku, Osaka

• CEO: Masakazu Matsushita , President and Representative Director

• Established: 2007

• Business: Planning, development, and sales of computer games; planning and development of digital content

• Official Website: https://hexadrive.jp/ (Japanese Only)

Developer Information

• Director: Yuya Yamaguchi

• Previous Works:

~ FINAL FANTASY Type-0 HD (Square Enix, 2015)

~ METAL GEAR SOLID SOCIAL OPS (Konami Digital Entertainment, 2012)

~ METAL GEAR SOLID SNAKE EATER 3D (Konami Digital Entertainment, 2004)

~ SILENT HILL: The Short Message (Konami Digital Entertainment, 2024)

