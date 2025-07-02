South Carolina Lights the Way as Nation’s First Let Grow ‘Lighthouse State’

National Nonprofit Let Grow Expands Its School-Based Programs to Empower More Kids with Independence and Resilience

South Carolina is once again lighting the way—this time for childhood itself.” — Ellen Weaver, South Carolina State Superintendent of Education

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Let Grow, the national nonprofit leading a movement to restore childhood independence and resilience, is partnering with the South Carolina Department of Education to make South Carolina the nation’s first official Let Grow Lighthouse State. This statewide initiative reflects a commitment to implementing Let Grow’s free, easy-to-adopt school programs that help students become more confident, capable, and ready for life.

As a Lighthouse State, South Carolina will not only bring these programs to schools statewide, but also share its experiences to guide other states in fostering independence. Let Grow’s leadership will work closely with South Carolina educators to support implementation and align the effort with existing initiatives across districts.

Let Grow was founded to address the growing crisis of childhood overprotection, anxiety, and underdeveloped real-world skills. By providing schools, families, and community organizations with free, practical tools, Let Grow makes it easy to give kids the freedom to take age-appropriate risks, solve problems, and build resilience.

“South Carolina is leading the way,” said Andrea Keith, Executive Director of Let Grow. “We’re working to shift the mindset from viewing kids as fragile to seeing them as capable and strong. As our first Lighthouse State, South Carolina is proving what’s possible when schools and communities unite to foster greater independence and resilience in children.”

“South Carolina is once again lighting the way—this time for childhood itself,” said Ellen Weaver, South Carolina State Superintendent of Education. “Our partnership with Let Grow helps us reclaim childhood freedom, rebuild student focus, and prepare students for real success beyond the classroom.”

Let Grow is a national nonprofit sparking a cultural shift toward childhood independence. Through research-backed, school-based programs and community resources, Let Grow empowers families and schools to raise kids who are ready for the real world—resilient, capable, and confident.

Let Grow Play Club: Unstructured, device-free, multi-age play before or after school gives kids the chance to make friends, navigate conflicts, and invent their own fun—building essential skills along the way. Schools like Central Academy of the Arts in Pickens County report improved behavior, stronger peer connections, and even academic benefits since launching Play Clubs.

The Let Grow Experience: A simple but powerful “homework assignment” that invites students to try new, parent-approved acts of independence at home. From cooking a meal to walking to a friend’s house, kids build confidence and autonomy, parents become less anxious, and teachers see lasting benefits to students’ self-esteem and responsibility.

Thousands of schools across the country are already using Let Grow’s free resources to help students become more independent and self-reliant. To learn how your school, district, or community can get involved, visit www.letgrow.org.

