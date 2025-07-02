LLM.co Launches LLM Audit Service for Private and Public Enterprise AI Deployments

Our LLM Audit Service helps organizations deploy AI responsibly, giving them the governance, transparency, and control they need to scale with confidence.” — Nate Nead

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- LLM.co , the leader in private large language model (LLM) deployments, today announced the launch of its LLM Audit Service —a comprehensive solution designed to help organizations ensure the security, governance, and compliance of their enterprise AI systems.As enterprises across industries—from finance and healthcare to government and legal—accelerate their adoption of AI, the risks around data privacy, bias, and operational transparency have come sharply into focus. Recognizing this need, LLM.co’s new service delivers independent, expert audits of enterprise LLM deployments. The audit covers data lineage and privacy controls, model governance, bias detection, security posture, and performance optimization.According to Nate Nead, CEO of LLM.co, the timing for this launch couldn’t be more critical. “The future of enterprise AI isn’t just about building models—it’s about building models that stakeholders can trust,” said Nead. “Our LLM Audit Service helps organizations deploy AI responsibly, giving them the governance, transparency, and control they need to scale with confidence.”The LLM Audit Service offers more than just technical evaluation. Each engagement results in an executive summary of key findings, a detailed technical report, and a remediation roadmap—helping clients not only identify gaps but also take action. This holistic approach, noted Eric Lamanna, VP of Sales, reflects the company’s focus on real-world outcomes. “Our clients don’t just want a list of issues. They want solutions, guidance, and a clear path to compliance and operational excellence,” Lamanna explained. “That’s what our audit delivers.”The move reflects increasing demand from enterprises that want stronger assurances around the integrity and security of their AI systems. “We’re hearing from customers in every regulated sector who need to demonstrate that their LLMs are fair, compliant, and secure,” said Timothy Carter, Chief Revenue Officer. “Our audit service meets this demand head-on, delivering practical insights they can act on immediately.”The new service also strengthens LLM.co’s broader mission of helping clients realize the full value of private LLMs while mitigating risk. As Samuel Edwards, Chief Marketing Officer, put it: “AI drives business value when it’s trusted. Our audit service empowers organizations to build that trust, aligning their AI systems with the highest standards for security, compliance, and performance.”LLM.co’s LLM Audit Service is available immediately, with flexible engagement models designed to fit enterprises at any stage of their AI journey.About LLM.coLLM.co, built by software development services firm, DEV , specializes in secure, private LLM deployments for enterprise customers. The company offers on-premise and VPC deployments, custom model tuning, RAG solutions, encryption, access control, and enterprise-grade support for regulated industries.

