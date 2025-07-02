News Release – Vision Zero Hawaiʻi Campaign Raises Awareness About Hawaiʻi’s Commitment to Eliminate Traffic Deaths

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

VISION ZERO HAWAIʻI CAMPAIGN RAISES AWARENESS ABOUT HAWAIʻI’S COMMITMENT TO ELIMINATE TRAFFIC DEATHS

25-075

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

July 1, 2025

HONOLULU — The Hawaiʻi Department of Health (DOH) recently launched Vision Zero Hawaiʻi, a public service announcement (PSA) campaign to raise awareness of Hawaiʻi’s commitment to eliminate ALL traffic deaths and serious injuries on our roads. DOH has worked with national, state and county traffic safety partners on the development of the Vision Zero campaign. PSAs will air on TV, radio, digital, print and in malls statewide through August.

With an average of 100 traffic fatalities in Hawaiʻi each year, the Vision Zero initiative is a response to the devastating impacts of these tragedies on individuals and communities. Traffic deaths on Hawaiʻi roads are up by more than 50% this year, with 68 fatalities reported so far in 2025 compared to 45 at the same time last year.

Vision Zero aims to save lives by creating streets where people can move safely, whether walking, biking, rolling, or driving. Designing roads that protect all road users helps residents feel safe choosing active ways to get around. “Lower speed limits, protected bike lanes and improved crossings make it easier and safer for residents to choose walking or biking for short trips,” said Mark Garrity, executive director of the O‘ahu Metropolitan Planning Organization. “We’ve been working closely with our communities, DOH and other state and county agencies on improvements that create neighborhoods where residents can move safely and freely. We’re looking forward to even more projects led by the communities.”

Staying active is an important part of a healthy lifestyle, yet in Hawaiʻi, most adults and youth do not meet federal physical activity guidelines. “Physical inactivity is a major contributor to chronic disease, and walking, biking, and rolling are ways to promote daily movement — especially for keiki and kūpuna,” said Lola Irvin, DOH Chronic Disease Prevention & Health Promotion Division administrator. “Creating safe, convenient and connected routes for people to get to everyday destinations like grocery stores, schools and parks, helps Hawaiʻi residents stay physically active.”

The public can support Vision Zero and help Hawaiʻi get to zero traffic fatalities and serious injuries on our roads by:

Supporting safer street designs in their neighborhoods;

Being responsible and attentive road users;

Participating in planning meetings that promote safer roads in their communities; and

Following and helping pass laws that prioritize walking and biking safety.

Each county has, or is developing, its own Vision Zero Action Plan. The public can learn about local strategies, progress and opportunities to get involved by visiting VisionZero.Hawaii.gov.

