A Disaster Recovery Center in St. Louis City to Close Temporarily

A Disaster Recovery Center in St. Louis City will close temporarily from July 6-13 due to a previously scheduled event at that location. 

Temporarily Closed July 6-13

LOCATION HOURS OF OPERATION
Union Tabernacle M.B. Church
626 N. Newstead Ave.
St. Louis, MO 63108		 Monday-Saturday: 8 a.m.-8 p.m.
Sunday: Closed
Open July 1-3 and July 5
Closed July 6-13
Reopens July 14

Four additional Disaster Recovery Centers are open in St. Louis City and St. Louis County to assist residents and businesses affected by the May 16 tornado and storms. 

At all locations, FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration will help impacted residents with their disaster assistance applications, answer questions, and upload required documents.

Other Open Locations

LOCATIONS 
  HOURS OF OPERATION
St. Louis County Library
Mid-County Branch
7821 Maryland Ave.
Clayton, MO 63105		 Monday-Thursday: 8 a.m.-7 p.m.
Friday-Saturday: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. 
Sunday: Closed
St. Louis County Library
Prairie Commons Branch
915 Utz Ln.
Hazelwood, MO 63042		 Monday-Thursday:  8 a.m.-7 p.m.
Friday-Saturday:  8 a.m.-5 p.m. 
Sunday: Closed
Urban League Entrepreneurship and 
Women’s Business Center 
4401 Natural Bridge Ave.
St. Louis, MO 63115		 Monday-Saturday: 8 a.m.-8 p.m.
Sunday: 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
Sumner High School — Parking Lot
4248 Cottage Ave.
St. Louis, MO 63113		 Monday-Saturday: 8 a.m.-7 p.m.
Sunday: 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

All Disaster Recovery Centers will be closed on Friday, July 4 and reopen on Saturday, July 5.

You can visit any Disaster Recovery Center, no matter where you are staying now.

To save time, please apply for FEMA assistance before coming to a Disaster Recovery Center. Apply online at DisasterAssistance.gov or by calling 800-621-3362. 

If you are unable to apply online or by phone, someone at the Disaster Recovery Center can assist you. 

The FEMA application deadline for the May 16 disaster is August 11, 2025

If your home or personal property sustained damage not covered by insurance, FEMA may be able to provide money to help you pay for home repairs, a temporary place to live, and replace essential personal property that was destroyed.

