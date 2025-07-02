A Disaster Recovery Center in St. Louis City to Close Temporarily
A Disaster Recovery Center in St. Louis City will close temporarily from July 6-13 due to a previously scheduled event at that location.
Temporarily Closed July 6-13
|LOCATION
|HOURS OF OPERATION
|
Union Tabernacle M.B. Church
626 N. Newstead Ave.
St. Louis, MO 63108
|
Monday-Saturday: 8 a.m.-8 p.m.
Sunday: Closed
Open July 1-3 and July 5
Closed July 6-13
Reopens July 14
Four additional Disaster Recovery Centers are open in St. Louis City and St. Louis County to assist residents and businesses affected by the May 16 tornado and storms.
At all locations, FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration will help impacted residents with their disaster assistance applications, answer questions, and upload required documents.
Other Open Locations
|LOCATIONS
|
|
St. Louis County Library
Mid-County Branch
7821 Maryland Ave.
Clayton, MO 63105
|
Monday-Thursday: 8 a.m.-7 p.m.
Friday-Saturday: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Sunday: Closed
|
St. Louis County Library
Prairie Commons Branch
915 Utz Ln.
Hazelwood, MO 63042
|
Monday-Thursday: 8 a.m.-7 p.m.
Friday-Saturday: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Sunday: Closed
|
Urban League Entrepreneurship and
Women’s Business Center
4401 Natural Bridge Ave.
St. Louis, MO 63115
|
Monday-Saturday: 8 a.m.-8 p.m.
Sunday: 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
|
Sumner High School — Parking Lot
4248 Cottage Ave.
St. Louis, MO 63113
|
Monday-Saturday: 8 a.m.-7 p.m.
Sunday: 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
All Disaster Recovery Centers will be closed on Friday, July 4 and reopen on Saturday, July 5.
You can visit any Disaster Recovery Center, no matter where you are staying now.
To save time, please apply for FEMA assistance before coming to a Disaster Recovery Center. Apply online at DisasterAssistance.gov or by calling 800-621-3362.
If you are unable to apply online or by phone, someone at the Disaster Recovery Center can assist you.
The FEMA application deadline for the May 16 disaster is August 11, 2025.
If your home or personal property sustained damage not covered by insurance, FEMA may be able to provide money to help you pay for home repairs, a temporary place to live, and replace essential personal property that was destroyed.
