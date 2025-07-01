Hawai‘i Introduces New State Fire Marshal: Continuing the Protection of our Islands

Posted on Jul 1, 2025 in Main

Governor Green announced the appointment of Dori Booth as Hawai‘i’s new State Fire Marshal on June 2, marking the revival of a critical public safety position that has been vacant for nearly 46 years. This appointment is more important now than ever after the devastating 2023 Maui wildfires.

Booth holds a Master’s degree in Public Safety Leadership Administration and a Bachelor’s in Sustainable Tourism Development and Management, both from Arizona State University. She brings more than two decades of leadership in fire safety and public service, and also serves in a national leadership role with the International Code Council, chairing the Fire Sprinkler Exam Development Committee.

“Dori Booth steps into this role at a moment of incredible urgency — and with a mission that’s nothing short of transformative,” said Governor Green. “We are rebuilding an entire fire safety infrastructure at the state level, and Dori is at the center of it. She’ll need to navigate the complex division of responsibilities between the counties and the state, set up a new operational structure and immediately implement top-priority reforms to protect our communities. It may sound like bureaucracy — but the goal is simple: save lives, protect property and keep Hawai‘i safe.”

Fire Marshal Booth has familiarized herself with the wildfires investigation reports by the Fire Safety Research Institute and will be leading the charge on executing the 10 priorities identified in the Phase II report.

“The lessons from the Maui wildfires are still fresh and our responsibility is clear: We must do everything in our power to prevent future tragedies,” said Booth. “That means stronger coordination, smarter planning and a relentless focus on community safety. And when wildfires or other disasters cannot be prevented, we must be resilient — to protect Hawaiʻi’s most precious resources: its people, history, culture and places of deep significance. I’m committed to working with community members, county, state and federal partners — as well as our first responders — to build a fire protection system that reflects the strength and resilience of Hawaiʻi’s people.”