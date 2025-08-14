DAB News release on Rapid Recruitment Event for Dept. of Agriculture & Biosecurity

Submit Release
STATE OF HAWAIʻI

KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI

 

JOSH GREEN, M.D.
GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA

DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE & BIOSECURITY

ʻOIHANA MAHIʻAI A KIAʻI MEAOLA

 

SHARON HURD
CHAIRPERSON

KA LUNA HOʻOKELE

 

DEPARTMENT OF HUMAN RESOURCES DEVELOPMENT

KA ʻOIHANA HOʻOMŌHALA LIMAHANA

 

BRENNA HASHIMOTO

DIRECTOR

KA LUNA HOʻOKELE

 

JOINT RAPID RECRUITMENT EVENT FOR DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE AND BIOSECURITY

Aug. 20 at the Honolulu Plant Quarantine Branch

 

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE                                                                                                                                                       

Aug. 13, 2025

NR25-20

HONOLULU – The Department of Agriculture and Biosecurity (DAB) is eager to hire personnel to fill a wide variety of vacancies. In a joint effort, the Department of Human Resources Development (DHRD) and DAB will conduct a Rapid Recruitment Job Fair:

Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2025
DAB Plant Quarantine Branch, 1849 Auiki St., near Sand Island, Honolulu
9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
(Free parking on-site)

Those interested in joining the workforce at DAB will be able to speak directly with staff from DAB and DHRD about career opportunities and position requirements.  Applicants should bring their resumes and transcripts. Applications may be submitted on-site.

With unprecedented support from the state legislature and Governor Josh Green, M.D., DAB received $10 million in funding in the 2024 legislative session and another $12 million this past session that, in part, provided additional staffing positions in the battle against invasive species. The department has been working with DHRD to expand the scope of educational requirements to help broaden the applicant pool for biosecurity inspectors (previously categorized as plant quarantine inspectors). Other open positions relating to pest and invasive species interdiction, management and control, include entomologists, noxious weed specialists and environmental health specialists (pesticides inspectors and education specialists).

“With this Rapid Recruitment Job Fair, we hope to encourage the ‘cream of the crop’ to join our team and boost our response in all areas of the department and on all islands,” said Sharon Hurd, chairperson of the Board of Agriculture and Biosecurity. “Besides positions that deal with invasive species, the department is also looking for veterinarians, engineers, property managers, aquaculture specialists, produce inspectors, office assistants and many more. Come grow your career with the DAB and help provide greater services to the state of Hawai‘i!” 

“DHRD is committed to connecting skilled, passionate individuals with opportunities where they can make a real difference for Hawai‘i,” said Brenna Hashimoto, Director of DHRD. “Through our partnership with DAB, this job fair gives jobseekers the chance to explore meaningful careers and join the state’s efforts to protect our islands and serve our communities.”

Individuals interested in attending the Rapid Recruitment Job Fair event are able to register online in advance of the event at: https://hawaii.attract.neogov.com/p/dabjobfair.

For a list of vacancies, go to DAB’s Careers webpage at: https://dab.hawaii.gov/careers/. Additional positions open for accelerated hiring under the state’s Operation Hire Hawai‘i (OH-HI) program may be found at DHRD’s website at: https://dhrd.hawaii.gov/OHHI/

# # #

Attachment: Job Fair Flyer

DAB Media Contact:
Janelle Saneishi
Public Information Officer
Hawaiʻi Department of Agriculture and Biosecurity
Phone: 808-973-9560
Cell: 808-341-5528
Email: [email protected]
Website: https://dab.hawaii.gov/

DHRD Media Contact:
Erin Conner-Jerome
Public Information Officer

Hawai‘i Department of Human Resources Development
Phone: 808-587-1120
Email: [email protected]
DAB is committed to maintaining an environment free from discrimination, retaliation, or harassment on the basis of race, color, sex, national origin, age, or disability, or any other class as protected under federal or state law, with respect to any program or activity.

                                                         

For more information, including language accessibility and filing a complaint, please contact DAB Non-Discrimination Coordinator at 808-973-9591, or visit DAB’s website at https://dab.hawaii.gov/

 

To request translation, interpretation, modifications, accommodations, or other auxiliary aids or services for this document, contact the DAB at 808-973-9591 or email [email protected]

