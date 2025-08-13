Office of the Governor – News Release – Gov. Green, Legislative Leaders Appoint HTA Advisory Board Members

“As HTA moves forward with new leadership and works to balance economic growth with community benefit, it’s important to have a range of perspectives with experience in destination management, environmental stewardship and economic development,” said Speaker Nadine K. Nakamura.

“The creation of the new HTA Advisory Board is a step in the right direction toward ensuring that Hawai‘i’s tourism decisions reflect the voices of our communities, businesses and cultural leaders,” said Senator Lynn DeCoite, chair of the Senate Committee on Economic Development and Tourism. “I believe this board will operate with full transparency, promote accountability and help guide HTA toward policies that balance economic growth with cultural preservation and environmental stewardship.”

Sen. DeCoite also thanked the Governor, Senate President Ron Kouchi and Speaker Nakamura for their leadership and commitment to a more collaborative and community-driven approach to tourism. This new advisory board represents an opportunity to restore confidence in the agency and ensure tourism decisions are made with both economic impact and community benefit in mind.

Appointees listed as reappointed members served on a previous HTA board, submitted applications and were reappointed.

Members appointed by the Governor are subject to state Senate confirmation.