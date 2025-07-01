House Resolution 269 Printer's Number 1997
PENNSYLVANIA, July 1 - Sponsors
KHAN, FLOOD, HOHENSTEIN, HOGAN, BENHAM, MARCELL, PIELLI, HILL-EVANS, McNEILL, T. DAVIS, BRENNAN, WAXMAN, VENKAT, CEPEDA-FREYTIZ, WEBSTER, SANCHEZ, MAYES, RIVERA, MALAGARI, GALLAGHER, D. WILLIAMS, O'MARA, MENTZER
Short Title
A Resolution designating the month of July 2025 as "Disability Pride Month" in Pennsylvania.
Memo Subject
July 2025 as Disability Pride Month in Pennsylvania
Generated 07/01/2025 08:57 PM
