House Resolution 228 Printer's Number 1593

PENNSYLVANIA, July 1 - Sponsors CUTLER, SCHWEYER, VENKAT, KHAN, FREEMAN, STAATS, COOK, GUENST, HANBIDGE, REICHARD, SANCHEZ, D. WILLIAMS, NEILSON, DELLOSO, ROWE, FLEMING, COOPER, RIVERA, BRIGGS

Short Title A Resolution designating July 31, 2025, as "Intern Day" in Pennsylvania.

Memo Subject Designating July 31, 2025 as “Intern Day” in Pennsylvania

Generated 07/01/2025 08:57 PM

