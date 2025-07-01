House Resolution 277 Printer's Number 2060

PENNSYLVANIA, July 1 - Sponsors TWARDZIK, GREINER, STENDER, STAMBAUGH, BRENNAN, PICKETT, JAMES, BARTON, ROWE, STEHR, NEILSON, REICHARD, EMRICK, SCHEUREN, GREEN, SHAFFER

Short Title A Resolution designating August 16, 2025, as "Pottsville Maroons Championship Day" in Pennsylvania in honor of the team's 1925 championship victory.

Memo Subject Honoring the Pottsville Maroons

Generated 07/01/2025 08:57 PM

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.