House Resolution 277 Printer's Number 2060

PENNSYLVANIA, July 1 - Sponsors

TWARDZIK, GREINER, STENDER, STAMBAUGH, BRENNAN, PICKETT, JAMES, BARTON, ROWE, STEHR, NEILSON, REICHARD, EMRICK, SCHEUREN, GREEN, SHAFFER

Short Title

A Resolution designating August 16, 2025, as "Pottsville Maroons Championship Day" in Pennsylvania in honor of the team's 1925 championship victory.

Memo Subject

Honoring the Pottsville Maroons

Generated 07/01/2025 08:57 PM

