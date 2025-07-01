House Resolution 275 Printer's Number 2051

PENNSYLVANIA, July 1 - Sponsors SAPPEY, D. WILLIAMS, FREEMAN, PIELLI, VENKAT, RIVERA, WAXMAN, VITALI, McNEILL, ABNEY, SAMUELSON, GUENST, SANCHEZ, HILL-EVANS, CONKLIN, M. JONES, GALLAGHER, HOHENSTEIN, NEILSON, BELLMON, O'MARA

Short Title A Resolution recognizing the month of September 2025 as "International Underground Railroad Month" in Pennsylvania.

Memo Subject Recognizing September 2025 as “International Underground Railroad Month”

Generated 07/01/2025 08:57 PM

