Bloomberg News Ranks Jason Schenker #1 Major Currency Forecaster in the World

Bloomberg News Ranked Jason Schenker the #1 Top Foreign Exchange Major Currency Forecaster in the World Through the End of Q2 2025

Our latest top Bloomberg rankings highlight the value we deliver — and I’m incredibly proud of our consistent track record in FX forecasting at Prestige Economics.” — Jason Schenker, President of Prestige Economics

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Prestige Economics is pleased to announce that Bloomberg News has recognized the world-renowned economist, futurist, and bestselling author Jason Schenker for his exceptional accuracy in forecasting foreign exchange rates through the end of Q2 2025.Bloomberg News issued multiple top rankings for Jason Schenker’s FX forecasts for Prestige Economics through the end of Q2 2025:#1 Major Currency Forecaster in the World#1 EUR/GBP Forecaster in the World#1 Russian Ruble Forecaster in the World#1 Polish Złoty Forecaster in the World#2 Chinese Yuan Forecaster in the World#2 EUR/CHF Forecaster in the World#3 Euro Forecaster in the World#4 Swiss Franc Forecaster in the World#5 British Pound Forecaster in the WorldThese Bloomberg FX rankings are based on Mr. Schenker’s forecasts for the end of Q2 2025 that were produced over the prior four quarters.Jason Schenker has been a professional economist for over 20 years. He had been consistently top-ranked by Bloomberg News for the forecast accuracy of Prestige Economics' FX, commodity, and economic forecasts. Since 2011, Prestige Economics forecasts, produced by Jason Schenker, have been top-ranked by Bloomberg in 47 different categories, including being ranked the #1 forecaster in the world in 30 categories.“Forecasting is not about certainty — it’s about clarity in chaos,” said Mr. Schenker. “These Bloomberg rankings reflect our deep commitment to helping clients navigate uncertainty with precision, rigor, and strategic insight.” He further added, “Prestige Economics is devoted to delivering timely, reliable, and actionable economic and financial insights to our clients. Consistently being recognized by Bloomberg News for my forecast accuracy demonstrates the value that Prestige Economics provides to our clients. It also brings me meaningful professional and personal validation.”These accolades reinforce Jason Schenker’s status as a leading economic speaker, global forecaster, geopolitical advisor, and bestselling author. His consistent performance underscores a proven ability to anticipate macroeconomic shifts, enabling clients to make more informed business, investment, and policy decisions.About Jason SchenkerJason Schenker prepares leaders for the future. He has given over 1,250 keynote speeches and over 1,000 television interviews, including as a Guest Host on Bloomberg Television. Schenker is also an Adjunct Fellow at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), an advisor to the U.S. State Department and the Foreign Service Institute, and adjunct faculty at the Joint Special Operations University at U.S. Special Operations Command (USSOCOM). A Forbes contributor and LinkedIn Top Voice, Schenker has written 37 books, including 16 Amazon #1 bestsellers, including Cold War Two , Jobs for Robots, Futureproof Supply Chain, The Future of Finance is Now, Quantum: Computing Nouveau, and The Future of Energy. His LinkedIn Learning courses on AI, economics, and finance have been taken by almost 1.5 million people worldwide.- For more information about Jason Schenker, visit www.JasonSchenker.com About Prestige EconomicsFounded in 2009, Prestige Economics is a leading financial market research firm specializing in economic, risk, and strategy consulting. Thanks to Jason Schenker, the firm has a long track record of accurately forecasting economic indicators, commodity prices, and foreign exchange rates. With a reputation for rigorous analysis and high-quality forecasts, Prestige Economics helps clients navigate complex economic trends to make informed decisions. Prestige Economics has also created ground-breaking geopolitical research on Cold War Two- For more information, visit www.PrestigeEconomics.com

