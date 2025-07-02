New Austin Tattoo Collective Founded by Tyler Ciaralanti Prioritizes Craft, Collaboration, and Client Experience

Tyler Ciaralanti tattooing at Red Lantern Collective in Austin, TX Full back piece in blending Japanese and black and grey realism tattoo styles by Tyler Ciaralanti, featuring a samurai warrior. Japanese traditional tattoo half sleeve piece featuring a dragon by Tyler Ciarlanti

Artist-owned studio emphasizes shared ownership, visual flow, and deep client collaboration

This isn’t just about tattoos—it’s about trust, presence, and building something meaningful together” — Tyler Ciaralanti, founder of Red Lantern Collective

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a city fueled by creativity, Red Lantern Collective is doing things differently. Built by and for artists, the studio focuses on trust, presence, and a shared sense of purpose—both in how it’s run and how it works with clients. Founded by veteran tattoo artist Tyler Ciaralanti, Red Lantern is the first true artist-run tattoo collective in Austin and a new chapter in his evolving craft.

Tyler Ciaralanti has spent over 15,000 hours honing his craft—first through black and gray realism, now with a deepening focus on traditional Japanese tattooing. That shift reflects not just visual exploration, but a growing draw toward shared ethos and lineage.

"This isn’t just about tattoos—it’s about trust, presence, and building something meaningful together," said Tyler Ciaralanti, founder of Red Lantern. "At Red Lantern, we’re not interested in ‘turn and burn.’ Every artist here is someone I believe in—not just their work, but who they are."

Red Lantern is run collectively. There are no bosses and no silent owners. Every artist contributes to a pool of resources that covers the shop space and supplies. Clients often say the space feels more like a clubhouse than a shop: private, comfortable, and shaped by each artist’s energy—intentional, warm, and centered on collaborative storytelling through tattoos.

Among the collective is artist Kimmy Flores, who recently took first place in black & gray tattooing at the Lowbrow Convention. Her recognition underscores the high caliber of talent that Red Lantern fosters through mentorship and shared vision.

As Tyler puts it: “People don’t always need a tattoo with deep meaning. Sometimes they just need a place to feel seen.” That’s the studio’s purpose—holding space for whatever a client brings.

The studio's focus on pieces that age well—visually and energetically—and dedication to body-aware composition and resonance with clients’ stories, sets it apart among tattoo shops in Austin.

In addition to custom tattoo services offered by members of the collective, Red Lantern regularly welcomes guest artists and offers mentorship for emerging talent.

Ciaralanti’s approach centers on clarity, care, and collaboration. He helps clients figure out what fits—visually and energetically—and brings years of technical depth to every custom piece. His philosophy and client-centric design process continue to earn him recognition as one of the best tattoo artists in Austin.

About Red Lantern Collective

Red Lantern Collective, founded by tattoo artist Tyler Ciaralanti in 2021, is a fully artist-owned studio in North Austin. Known for its intentional, collaborative atmosphere, the space specializes in large-scale custom work—from traditional Japanese tattoos to black & gray realism and surrealism. Every artist holds a stake. Every client helps shape the story.



