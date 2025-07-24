Dr. Kaplan Celebrates +1 Million Bottles Sold with a Special Gift Set

Beverly Hills Skincare Pioneer Thanks Loyal Customers with Exclusive Offer in Honor of Record-Breaking Milestone.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This month marks a major milestone for KAPLAN MD Skincare and its founder, renowned Beverly Hills dermatologist Dr. Stuart Kaplan. The brand’s best-selling product, the Diamond Contour 1 Minute Facial, has sold over 1 million bottles worldwide. To commemorate the occasion, KAPLAN MD is releasing a limited-edition gift set as a special "thank-you" to its loyal customers.

Gift Set Features:

Intro Size – perfect for travel or first-time users

XL Size – with enough product for 180 treatments

Total: 220 daily facials — at 50% off

“Being the go-to expert for flawless skin is a responsibility I don’t take lightly. Over a million bottles later, the message is clear: when something works, the world takes notice," says Dr. Kaplan. "Our limited-edition gift set is a chance to give back to the customers and say thank you for allowing Diamond Contour 1 Minute Facial to become a trusted part of your skincare routine. It’s more than a product, it’s a daily ritual that delivers real results. This celebration is all about honoring that journey and the glowing community that made it possible.”

Created in response to Dr. Kaplan’s patients, many of whom are celebrities and busy professionals, who sought fast, visible skin improvement without the time or irritation associated with traditional treatments, the Diamond Contour 1 Minute Facial was designed with real life in mind.

“Many patients told me they couldn’t fit regular facials into their schedules,” said Dr. Kaplan. “And most exfoliants were too harsh. I wanted to create a solution that was fast, gentle, and effective enough to use every day.”

The result? A category-defining skincare innovation: a one-minute, at-home facial that combines the power of clinical dermatology with luxury skincare.

The Technology Behind the Glow

Powered by Dr. Kaplan’s proprietary Diamond Contour® Technology, the product features real crushed diamonds, precisely milled into an ultra-fine, silky powder for gentle yet effective exfoliation. This technology stimulates healthy skin turnover by removing dull, dead skin and revealing a smoother, fresher complexion.

The formula also includes:

Dual fruit enzymes for enzymatic exfoliation

22 certified organic botanical extracts

A patented amino acid complex for visible anti-aging benefits

Together, these ingredients instantly smooth, plump, and brighten skin in just one use, and are gentle enough for daily application.

Why It Works

As skin matures, its natural shedding process slows down significantly. Dr. Kaplan’s Diamond Contour 1 Minute Facial jumpstarts that renewal, boosting cell turnover without irritation, downtime, or harsh abrasives.

Its quick, one-step approach makes it a favorite among:

~ Jet-setting celebrities

~ Time-strapped professionals

~ Busy parents

~ Beauty editors and influencers

“It’s skincare that fits real life,” says Karen Barner, Senior Vice President, Sales and Marketing at KAPLAN MD. “We’re proud to celebrate the impact this product has made on transforming skin and confidence, one minute at a time.”

The Diamond Contour 1 Minute Facial has earned glowing reviews from fans and media alike:

★★★★★ “One minute to radiant skin? Believe it. I’ll never go without it again.”

★★★★★ “I use it every day. My skin looks amazing, and my makeup glides on better than ever.”

★★★★★ “I’m 53 and this brought back a youthful glow in less than two weeks.”

★★★★★ “A 1 Minute Miracle in a bottle. This is a powerhouse product, it’s one of those products that you can see results from quickly, it’s also easy to use which is a plus. It exfoliates, brightens and makes my skin feel amazing.”

Dr. Kaplan says, "It's an honor to be trusted with your skin, that's why I created this brand, to really transform the quality of your skin."

About KAPLAN MD Skincare

Founded by Dr. Stuart Kaplan, KAPLAN MD merges science and skincare luxury. Every product is developed with clinical integrity, clean ingredients, and uncompromising performance. The brand’s mission: real results, real fast, without sacrificing safety or indulgence.

Legal Disclaimer:

