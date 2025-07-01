TOMORROW: Governor Newsom to announce $750 million tax credit for film and TV made in California
LOS ANGELES COUNTY — Governor Gavin Newsom will announce a $750 million film and TV tax credit, boosting one of California’s hallmark industries, Los Angeles’ local economy, and thousands of industry jobs.
WHEN: Wednesday, July 2, at approximately 10:45 a.m.
LIVESTREAM: Governor’s Twitter page, Governor’s Facebook page, and the Governor’s YouTube page. This event will also be available to TV stations on the LiveU Matrix under “California Governor.”
NOTE: This in-person press event will be open to credentialed media only. Media interested in attending must RSVP by clicking here no later than 9 a.m., July 2. Location information will be provided upon confirmation.
