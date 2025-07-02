Tattoo Veteran and Star of 'Marked: Military Edition' Jason Martin Brings 20+ Year SoCal Ink Legacy to Nashville

Jason “Elvis” Martin pictured inside his private Hendersonville studio, surrounded by artwork and tattoo equipment. Custom realistic tattoo blending a roaring lion and Spartan helmet with blue highlights, crafted by Elvis Tattoos. Black and grey realism tattoo by Jason “Elvis” Martin, depicting Jesus crowned with thorns alongside a lion and three crosses.

Jason Martin brings Southern California-honed skill to Tennessee, with a Hendersonville studio focused on faith-inspired and meaningful custom tattoos.

I came here with the same work ethic that kept me thriving in SoCal—but it’s Nashville that gave me purpose again” — Jason “Elvis”Martin, Founder & Artist of Elvis Tattoo Shop

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When Jason “Elvis” Martin relocated from Southern California to the suburbs of Nashville in 2023, he wasn’t just switching ZIP codes—he was introducing a new level of artistry rooted in realism, symbolism, and personal storytelling. Now operating out of a private, appointment-only studio in Hendersonville, Martin’s approach blends world-class technique with emotional storytelling inspired by his Army background and TV appearances on Marked: Military.

Open since October 16, the studio fills a gap in the Middle Tennessee market for black-and-grey realism and vibrant neo-traditional tattoos—especially those centered around patriotism, spirituality, and remembrance. Veterans, active-duty clients, and locals of all walks of life are discovering that Martin offers more than ink; he delivers narrative-rich artwork in a space designed for connection and trust.

“I came here with the same work ethic that kept me thriving in SoCal—but it’s Nashville that gave me purpose again,” said Martin. “People here want tattoos that reflect something deeper—service, faith, memory. That’s what I love doing.”

With over two decades of experience, Martin’s reputation as one of the best tattoo artists in Nashville is built on both skill and service. Each piece is fully custom, cruelty-free, and crafted in a private booth using vegan and organic inks. His clients receive full aftercare support and digital previews, creating an all-in-one experience that respects their vision and values.

“Southern hospitality greeted me at the door,” Martin shared. “Nashville welcomed me in a way I hadn’t felt in years.”

The studio—curated alongside his wife, Staci—has become a hidden gem for those seeking faith-based tattoos in Tennessee that feel both personal and professional. The decision to settle in Hendersonville wasn’t just about geography. “Out here,” said Martin, “people care deeply about service, sacrifice, and faith. That speaks to me.”

Martin’s style combines bold symbolism with realistic detail, whether honoring fallen service members or expressing deeply held beliefs. His work appeals to clients looking for a tattoo shop in Nashville, TN that values collaboration over speed and deeply custom work over flash.

“The show taught me how to listen better—to pull out stories that deserve to be seen on skin,” he added, reflecting on his Marked: Military experience.

Martin is currently accepting appointments at h it is Hendersonville studio, offering private consultations to discuss new designs with prospective clients.

About Elvis Tattoos

Elvis Tattoos is a private tattoo studio founded by Army veteran and artist Jason “Elvis” Martin. Based in Hendersonville, Tennessee, the studio specializes in custom black-and-grey realism, neotraditional work, and faith-based tattoos with a storytelling focus. Since 2003, Elvis Tattoos has offered high-end, ethical tattoo experiences using vegan inks and digital design tools in a private setting

Media Contact:

Jason "Elvis" Martin

Founder & Artist

(615) 492-5221

elvis (at) elvistattoos(dot) com

Website: https://www.elvistattoos.com/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/tattoo_elvis/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/elvis.tattoo.shop/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.