Boxing Legends Larry Holmes and Riddick Bowe To Have Life Stories Brought To The Big Screen

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Feature Films in Development from Revelnation Enterprises Inc., Santi Films, Rodriguez Bros Media, and Harbor Light Pictures.

Two of boxing’s most celebrated champions, Larry Holmes and Riddick Bowe, are set to have their extraordinary life stories brought to the silver screen. These upcoming biographical films will explore the personal and professional journeys of the former heavyweight champions who helped define boxing’s golden eras.

The dual film projects are being developed and produced by Revelnation Enterprises Inc. and Santi Films, in collaboration with Rodriguez Bros Media and Harbor Light Pictures. Each film will offer an intimate look at the triumphs, trials, and lasting legacies of these iconic fighters who rose from modest beginnings to global stardom.

Larry Holmes, famously known as “The Easton Assassin,” held the heavyweight title from 1978 to 1985 and is widely regarded as one of the greatest heavyweights in boxing history. His biopic will chronicle his early days under the mentorship of Muhammad Ali, his dominant reign in the ring, and his enduring impact on the sport.

Riddick Bowe, the former undisputed 2 time heavyweight champion and Olympic silver medalist, became a household name in the 1990s. His film will spotlight his rapid rise to fame, his legendary trilogy with Evander Holyfield, and the personal battles that shaped his life beyond boxing.

“Honored to collaborate with two of the most respected champions in boxing history. These films go beyond sports—they are powerful human stories of perseverance, heart, and resilience.”

Casting and directorial announcements will be made soon, with both films expected to enter pre-production later this year.



