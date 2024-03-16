Revelnation Presents Bill Clancy's Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award Ceremony

Bill Clancy | VP Kamala Harris | President Biden | Dr. Khalilah Ali Revelnation & Bill Clancy Bill Clancy Referees Mike Tyson's 50th Win

World Boxing Champions, NFL Champs, NBA All-stars, and Celebs Pay Homage To Hall of Fame Boxing Referee

Bill's actions have always spoken louder than just his words throughout the years” — Pete M Rivera

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ‘Bill Clancy’s Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award Ceremony’ is on Friday March 22nd at The Martin Marrietta Performing Arts Center in Raleigh, NC hosted by Revelnation Enterprises Inc. & Revelnation Revel With A Cause Inc. (501C-3 nonprofit). This formal red carpet star-studded event featuring former professional athletes consisting of Heavyweight Boxing Champions, Super Bowl Champions, NBA All-stars, and a consortium of notable celebrities paying homage to Hall of Fame Boxing Referee, Bill Clancy as he accepts this most prestigious award for his lifetime of volunteerism and humanitarianism recognized by The White House via President Joe Biden’s Administration.

Ceremonies feature live performances by Grammy Award Winning Music Artist AB Money singing his written and produced hit songs “Doo-Bop Song” originally performed with Jazz Icon, Miles Davis, and “Temptations” originally performed with Hip-Hop Icon, Tupac Shakur, by the PLUS Dueling Piano Crew performing a masterful mesh up of all-time greats, by Evangelist Joseph J Healing unveiling his new hit song “Champions” written and produced for this historical event, and by Billy E Thomas performing as Elvis.

Dr. Khalilah Camacho Ali, actress, humanitarian, and former wife of icon, Muhammad Ali; World Boxing Champions Larry Holmes, Roy Jones Jr., James Bonecrusher Smith, Merciless Ray Mercer, Kelvin Seabrooks, NFL veterans Antwan Harris, Shaun Draughn, Eddie Payton, Donnell Woolford, and NBA All Star David West are just a few notables attending the event.

Bill Clancy has dedicated his life to giving back to humanity through his servitude to church, boxing, charities, fundraisers, and cancer research volunteering for over twenty years at the Jimmy V Celebrity Golf Classic. Bill has refereed over one hundred world champions in the ring throughout his career, refereed Mike Tyson's 50th and final win, and is still actively refereeing professional bouts with one last item yet to be fulfilled on his bucket list, refereeing in Las Vegas. Clancy considers himself blessed to have had the mentorship of Iconic referees Mills Lane, and Arthur Mercante Sr. early on in his career. His ultimate crowning achievement in life would be to continue to serve his community as the Executive Director of the North Carolina Boxing and Sports Commission.

Bill is married to the love of his life, Teresa with whom they have four sons, Christopher, Brandon, Michael, and Matthew. Clancy's lifelong best friend and fellow Boxing Hall of Fame Ring Announcer, Bruce Foster, will be the Master of Ceremonies for the Award Show. Dr. Khalilah Camacho Ali is also being presented the Revelnation 2024 Humanitarian Award for her lifetime of volunteerism and activism fighting for teachers compensation, safety in schools, as well as her dedication to REVELU, Revelnation's platform uniting academia in 2025.

Revelnation's Vision: The modernized world is progressing at a rapid scale while rural regions are left behind. Underdeveloped regions in need of infrastructure for energy, broadband, water, agriculture, healthcare, trade, and education are our focus. We strive to raise the standard of living in these under-resourced regions, helping them to achieve the most proficient economy with long-term sustainable solutions.

Revelnation's Mission: Revelnation Revel With A Cause, Inc. (RWACI) and Revelnation Enterprises, Inc. (REI) connect reputable humanitarian projects to our privileged funds and resources in energy, water, waste management, agriculture, healthcare, trade, infrastructure, and education. Our barometers for consideration are immediate economic impact, demographic needs, environmental stewardship, ease of implementation, resources, and long-term sustainability.

Bill Clancy's Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award Ceremony is Friday March 22nd, 2024 at the A J Fletcher Hall in The Martin Marrietta Performing Arts Center, Downtown Raleigh, NC. Formal attire is required as this event is being filmed for a major network for broadcast.

5:30 PM Doors Open to the public for a red carpet celebrity meet & greet for pictures and autographs.

7:00 PM Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award Show starts.

8:30 PM Festivities resume at PLUS Dueling Pianos

Ticketmaster / https://www.ticketmaster.com/bill-clancy-presidential-lifetime-achievement-award-raleigh-north-carolina-03-22-2024/event/2D00604899FA317C

Revelnation Presents Bill CLancy's Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award Ceremony