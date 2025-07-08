Magic Fox Orthodontics Expands Invisalign for Teens in Fountain Valley for More Personalized Smile Makeovers

Magic Fox Orthodontics Front Office Magic Fox Orthodontics Logo

Magic Fox Orthodontics expands Invisalign for teens in Fountain Valley, offering a discreet, effective alternative to traditional and Iconix bracket systems.

We’ve seen a significant uptick in local demand for clear aligner options among teens” — Jeremy Chau

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, CA, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Magic Fox Orthodontics , a trusted provider of orthodontic treatments in Fountain Valley, is now offering Invisalign for teens, addressing the growing demand for clear aligner options in the local market. This expansion builds upon their existing offerings of metal and esthetic brackets, Iconix, and reinforces their commitment to accessible, modern orthodontics in Fountain Valley, including neighborhoods like Oak View, Goldenwest, and Wintersburg.Magic Fox Orthodontics has been serving Huntington Beach and Fountain Valley families with advanced teeth-straightening options for years. Their expertise includes:• Iconix esthetic brackets: a nearly invisible bracket option• Traditional metal brackets: a reliable and cost-effective method• Invisalignclear aligners: now tailored for teenage patientsWith Invisalign for teens, Magic Fox Orthodontics aims to provide:• Reduced aesthetic impact compared to metal braces• Removable aligners supporting active lifestyles and oral hygiene• Technology-driven treatment planning via 3D imagingOffering Invisalign enhances their ability to cater to diverse orthodontic needs and preferences, particularly for teenagers balancing school, sports, and social activities.“We’ve seen a significant uptick in local demand for clear aligner options among teens ,” said Dr. Jeremy Chau, DDS, co-owner of Magic Fox Orthodontics. “Introducing Invisalign for teens in Fountain Valley helps us meet that need responsibly, while maintaining our high standards of care and tailored treatment plans.”Clear aligners such as Invisalign have seen a 20% national increase in teen usage over the past three years, reflecting a trend toward discreet orthodontic solutions. Within Orange County communities like Fountain Valley, interest in less conspicuous treatment methods continues to grow, particularly among socially active teenagers and appearance-conscious families. By expanding Invisalign offerings, Magic Fox Orthodontics responds directly to this market shift, ensuring local access to modern alignment techniques without compromising quality.For more information about Invisalign for teens or to schedule a consultation at the Fountain Valley practice, please contact Magic Fox Orthodontics at 714‑594‑5777, email info@magicfoxsmiles.com, or visit www.magicfoxsmiles.com . The office is located at 17041 Beach Boulevard, Suite 101, Huntington Beach, CA 92647, serving Fountain Valley and surrounding neighborhoods.About Magic Fox OrthodonticsMagic Fox Orthodontics is a licensed orthodontic practice serving Huntington Beach and Fountain Valley, including Oak View, Goldenwest, and Wintersburg. Founded by Dr. Jeremy Chau, DDS, and Dr. Melissa Ven Dange, the practice offers Invisalignclear aligners, Iconix esthetic brackets, and traditional metal bracket systems. Their mission is to provide accessible, patient-centered orthodontic care using evidence-based treatments and state-of-the-art technology.

