Gov. Lujan Grisham condemns U.S. Senate budget vote

SANTA FE – Today, New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham issued the following statement following passage of the Republican budget bill by the U.S. Senate.

With their vote to approve President Trump’s reckless budget proposal, Republicans in the U.S. Senate betrayed the American people. This bill is a disastrous, deficit-exploding gift to the ultra-wealthy made possible by gutting health care and food programs that millions of Americans rely on. I urge New Mexicans to call Republican members of the U.S. House immediately and demand that they vote against this awful bill.

