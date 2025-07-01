Gateway Foundation Breaks Ground on New Recovery Home in Aurora, Illinois

New Facility Will Expand Access to Recovery Services, Offering Safe, Supportive Housing for Individuals Transitioning from Treatment to Independent Living

AURORA, IL, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gateway Foundation, one of the nation’s leading nonprofit providers of substance use and co-occuring mental health treatment, held a groundbreaking ceremony yesterday to mark the beginning of construction on a new state-of-the-art Recovery Home located at their Aurora, Illinois facility.

This major project represents a significant investment in Gateway Foundation’s long-term vision to expand access to care and provide safe, supportive rehabilitation to individuals seeking recovery. Once completed, the facility will offer 32 beds and create a structured, healing environment for patients transitioning from intensive treatment to independent living.

“This is more than just a building—it’s a lifeline,” said Jeremy Klemanski, President & CEO of Gateway Foundation. “By providing a stable place to live with ongoing recovery supports, this Recovery Home will help bridge the gap between treatment and long-term wellness.”

The Aurora Recovery Home is part of a broader initiative to revitalize Gateway’s statewide campuses. Over the past two years, the organization has invested more than $20 million in facility upgrades and infrastructure improvements to better serve patients and communities across Illinois. This project alone is expected to cost between $10 million and $11 million.

When completed, the new facility will provide modernized food services and dining space that will serve all patients on-site, and allow the former food services space to be converted into program space for the residential treatment program on the same campus.

“The future of care is not only about what happens inside the therapy room—it’s about creating a full continuum of support that supports the potential of every person we serve,” said Jim Scarpace, President Community Services Division, Gateway Foundation.

Construction is expected to be completed by early 2027.

About Gateway Foundation

Gateway Foundation is a national, nonprofit organization helping people build healthier lives by reducing substance use, other addictions, and improving mental health. We are one of Illinois’ longest standing and largest nonprofit treatment providers. Founded by nine individuals in 1968 on Chicago’s south side, Gateway Foundation’s purpose has remained steadfast: to give people struggling with substance use and co-occurring mental health disorders the ongoing care and support they need to recover and reclaim their lives. We operate residential, outpatient, and recovery home locations throughout Illinois, along with a range of behavioral health corrections programs in Florida, Georgia, Michigan, Missouri, New Jersey, Texas, and Wyoming.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.