Treatment Communities of America Celebrates 50 Years of Advancing Substance Use Disorder Treatment and Recovery

For five decades, Treatment Communities of America (TCA) has been advocating for effective, person-centered substance use disorder treatment.

For 50 years, our members have been dedicated to fostering recovery and transforming lives, and we remain committed to advancing innovative treatment solutions for the future.” — Seep Varma, President of TCA

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Treatment Communities of America (TCA), a national leader in advocating for effective, person-centered substance use disorder treatment, proudly marks its 50th anniversary in 2025. For five decades, TCA has united treatment providers, policymakers, and community leaders to promote evidence-based approaches that ensure individuals and families receive the support they need for lasting recovery.

Founded in 1975, TCA has been at the forefront of shaping policies and programs that expand access to comprehensive behavioral health services. Through collaboration, education, and advocacy, the organization has worked tirelessly to strengthen the treatment landscape, ensuring that all individuals—regardless of background or financial means—have the opportunity to heal and thrive.

“As we celebrate this milestone, we reflect on the impact our network has made in communities across the country,” said Seep Varma President of TCA. “For 50 years, our members have been dedicated to fostering recovery and transforming lives, and we remain committed to advancing innovative treatment solutions for the future. Our 50th anniversary comes at a critical juncture for addiction treatment given the opioid epidemic and the Administration’s efforts to prioritize responsible federal spending. Our mission to educate governmental leaders on the importance of supporting access to addiction treatment is as important as ever.”

TCA's 50th anniversary celebration will be held at its annual Fall Reception on October 8, 2025 in Washington, DC. This event will unite Members of Congress and their staff, SUD experts, providers, and advocates to celebrate the latest advancements in addiction treatment as well as commemorate the progress achieved over the past fifty years. The evening will feature a keynote address and the presentation of the Charlie Devlin Award for Excellence to an exceptional legislator for their contributions to the field.

“Substance use disorder treatment has evolved significantly over the past 50 years, and TCA has been a driving force in that progress,” said Gregg Dockins, 1st Vice President of TCA. “As we look ahead, we will continue our mission to ensure that effective, compassionate care remains accessible to all who need it.”

For more information about TCA’s 50th-anniversary celebration and annual event, visit www.treatmentcommunitiesofamerica.org.

About Treatment Communities of America

Treatment Communities of America (TCA) is a national member-led association dedicated to advocating for effective, community-based substance use disorder treatment and recovery services. Through education, collaboration, and policy leadership, TCA works to ensure that individuals and families have access to comprehensive, evidence-based care. Since 1975, TCA has been a trusted voice in the field, championing policies and programs that promote long-term recovery and well-being.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.