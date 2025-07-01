Star94.5 Welcomes Rhythm and Boots Summer Fest Featuring 803Fresh & Friends at the Apopka Amphitheater

Boots on the Ground

Fifth Degree Tours #2 returns to FL

APOPKA, FL, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cricket Wireless and Star94.5 proudly welcomes the Rhythm and Boots Summer Fest, Performing Live will be the hottest Artist in the country, none other than 803Fresh. 803Fresh & Friends, will be live at the Apopka Amphitheater on Saturday, July 26, 2025. This highly anticipated summer celebration is set to bring together thousands of music lovers from across the state for an unforgettable evening of rhythm, soul, and Southern flair in the heart of the Orlando market. Bring your boots, bring your fans and come ready to put your Boots On the Ground.Early bird tickets are now available for just $25, offering fans a chance to secure their spot at one of Florida’s most exciting live events of the summer.Event Details:What: Rhythm and Boots Summer FestWhen: Saturday, July 26, 2025Where: Apopka Amphitheater, 3710 Jason Dwelley Parkway, Apopka, FLWho: Headliner – 803Fresh & FriendsTickets: Available now at rhythmandboots.eventbrite.comThe event is proudly produced by Fifth Degree Tours #2, Kayla Mill Events, and KJ Events Worldwide, with major support from Cricket Wireless. Star94.5, Orlando’s premier R&B station, is the official media partner, amplifying the energy across Central Florida and beyond.Don’t miss this unique summer fest experience, blending live performances, great vibes, and a family-friendly atmosphere at one of Florida’s premier outdoor venues.For media inquiries, interviews, or sponsorship opportunities, please contact:Eric Mitchellemitchell@fifthdegreetours.comFifthdegreetours.comTel: 714.271.0395

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.