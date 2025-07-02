M·A·C Cosmetics Unveils Bold New China Flagship That Turns a Grand Piano into a Beauty Playground

Designed by globally renowned architect Li Xiang, the immersive space transforms M·A·C’s No. 1 location in China into a bold fusion of music, makeup, and art.

NANJING, CHINA, July 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- M·A·C Cosmetics has unveiled a bold new store concept at its flagship store in Nanjing Deji Plaza—its number one location in China—designed to spark creativity, invite exploration, and celebrate the brand’s artistry-first ethos in a whole new way.

Created in collaboration with globally renowned architect Li Xiang of X+Living, the space is built around the idea of a deconstructed grand piano. Li Xiang transforms this artistic concept into a stunning installation—a unique "piano" crafted exclusively for this flagship store, which also doubles as an ingenious product display. Lipsticks become black keys. Eyeshadow palettes echo tuning knobs. A sculptural ceiling evokes the expanded interior of a stringed instrument. The result is a deeply expressive, architectural composition that turns beauty into a living performance.

“When we stripped away the piano’s shell, what we found was rhythm, structure, and soul—and that felt like M·A·C,” said Li Xiang. “We used the visual language of music to express the emotional power of makeup. Lipstick is the chord of one’s life. Without chords, life lacks rhythm.”

The flagship reflects M·A·C’s evolution in China—meeting the country’s increasingly expressive, digitally fluent consumers where they are with experiences that blend high-performance artistry, immersive storytelling, and creative freedom. From AR-powered try-ons to personalized services, the store is built for a generation that doesn’t just consume beauty—they define it for themselves.

“This flagship is a love letter to the Chinese consumer—one of the most expressive, sophisticated, and creatively engaged beauty communities in the world,” says Aïda Moudachirou-Rébois, SVP and Global General Manager, M·A·C Cosmetics. “With every detail, we’ve aimed to celebrate individuality and elevate artistry in a way that feels deeply local, yet unmistakably M·A·C.”

Key features of the new flagship include:

• Piano-Centered Design: A sculptural, immersive environment inspired by the internal structure of a piano, brought to life through M·A·C’s most iconic products.

• The Art Studio: An interactive space for self-expression, with AR-powered virtual try-on mirrors and co-creation stations for remixing curated beauty looks.

• The Makeup Studio: A flexible space for artist-led applications, masterclasses, and community events.

• Signature Makeup Services: Including weekly master classes focused on makeup tips and techniques, along with monthly master class of trending makeup on social media, designed for Chinese consumers seeking both artistry and personalization.

• Gifting Zone: A dedicated area for curated gifting, featuring exclusive gift boxes and ribbon customization, as well as engraving services on products featuring individual's name and greetings.

• Minimalist product displays and dramatic architectural contrasts invite emotional connection and intuitive exploration—placing artistry, not inventory, at the center of the experience.

M·A·C’s Nanjing flagship is the latest expression of the brand’s 20-year journey in China. Since launching in 2005, M·A·C has built a powerful presence in China with over 30 freestanding stores and 500 Artists across the country. As the official backstage partner of Shanghai Fashion Week for more than a decade, the brand continues to support leading designers like Guo Pei, Angel Chen, and Windowsen while driving trends through artistry, cultural relevance, and innovation.

The new M·A·C Cosmetics flagship store is located at B148, B1 Floor, within Deji Plaza in Nanjing, China. Store hours are 10:30-22:30, seven days a week.

About M·A·C Cosmetics:

M·A·C (Make-up Art Cosmetics) is a leading brand of professional cosmetics and part of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. Since its creation in Toronto, Canada, over 40 years ago, the brand’s popularity has grown through a tradition of word-of-mouth endorsement from Makeup Artists, models, photographers, and journalists around the world. M·A·C is now sold in over 130 countries/territories worldwide. Follow M·A·C on Instagram, TikTok, X, Snapchat and Threads (@MACcosmetics); become a M·A·C fan on Facebook (facebook.com/maccosmetics); and watch M·A·C videos on YouTube (youtube.com/maccosmetics). For a M·A·C location near you, visit maccosmetics.com.

