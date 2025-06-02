M·A·C Launches New Limited-Edition VIVA GLAM Lipglass Co-Created by Kim Petras

Kim Petras returns as the face of MAC VIVA GLAM with the launch of new VIVA KIMmitment Lipglass.

Every cent goes back to VIVA GLAM charities as M·A·C pledges a $1 million (USD) donation to LGBTQIA+ grantees in 2025

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shines like glass. Feels like Air. Gives back 100% to charity. M·A·C VIVA GLAM has gone glossy for a limited time only with an all-new shimmering red Lipglass Air shade co-created with Kim Petras: VIVA KIMmitment.

Every cent of the selling price will be donated to charities championing VIVA GLAM’s mission of gender, sexual, racial and environmental equality for ALL around the world. Plus, each do-gooder gloss comes embossed with Kim’s signature.

In celebration of Pride, M·A·C VIVA GLAM is also pledging a $1 million (USD) donation to LGBTQIA+ charities around the world, including The Trevor Project, It Gets Better, Hetrick-Martin Institute and MORE.

This Lipglass Saves. Kim Petras Slays.

Grammy-winning global pop star and LGBTQIA+ trailblazer Kim Petras returns as the face of M·A·C VIVA GLAM, bringing her boundary-breaking voice and unapologetic artistry to the campaign for a second year in a row. As M·A·C VIVA GLAM Global Ambassador, Petras embodies the spirit of this initiative – championing equality, self-expression, and access to life-changing resources for communities around the world.

“I wanted to create a gloss that feels amazing, looks hot and actually does something good,” says Petras. “VIVA GLAM has always been about using beauty for something bigger, and I’m so proud to be part of that. This shade is super flattering, super shiny, and 100% of the money goes to causes I care about – that’s the real KIMmitment.”

Created in partnership with Kim, VIVA KIMmitment is a high-shine, non-sticky Lipglass that glosses lips with light-as-air wear and next-level nourishing care. The universally stunning red shade is infused with multidimensional shimmer and designed with a lightweight, good-for-lips formula for all-day comfort and hydration. True to the M·A·C VIVA GLAM mission, 100% of the purchase price will be donated to M·A·C VIVA GLAM charities supporting healthy futures and equal rights for all.

Changing lives, one Lipglass (or Lipstick!) at a time

Since its inception in 1994, M·A·C VIVA GLAM has raised over $535 million (USD) to support those in need (more than any other philanthropic campaign in beauty). M·A·C remains KIMmitted to a bold goal of raising the next half-billion dollars – one Lipstick (or Lipglass!) at a time. In addition to continuing its three-decades-long support for people impacted by HIV/AIDS, M·A·C VIVA GLAM is now dedicated to driving equality across the following four philanthropic pillars:

• Sexual Equality: M·A·C VIVA GLAM funds organizations providing care and support for people impacted by HIV/AIDS, as well as those working to advance equal rights and reduce stigma for the LGBTQIA+ community.

• Gender Equality: M·A·C VIVA GLAM funds organizations advancing gender equity, protecting reproductive rights, and empowering women and girls to live fully as their most authentic selves.

• Racial Equality: M·A·C VIVA GLAM funds organizations working to advance racial justice, equity and representation across education, the arts and public services.

• Environmental Equality: M·A·C VIVA GLAM does good for the planet through its support for organizations advancing environmental sustainability.

“We’re thrilled to continue our partnership with Kim Petras, who brings fearless energy and purpose to VIVA GLAM,” says Aïda Moudachirou-Rebois, Global General Manager, M·A·C Cosmetics. “The new Lipglass opens up another way to give back, especially for those who prefer gloss. With every product sold, we move closer to raising the next half-billion for equal rights and healthy futures for all.”

There are FOUR more ways to give back with M·A·C VIVA GLAM Lipstick Shades

Alongside the limited-edition VIVA KIMmitment Lipglass, put your money where your mouth is with four iconic shades of M·A·Cximal Silky Matte VIVA GLAM Lipstick. As always, 100% of the selling price of VIVA GLAM Lipstick goes to M·A·C VIVA GLAM, supporting charities worldwide advancing equal rights and healthy futures for all.

About M·A·C Cosmetics:

M·A·C (Make-up Art Cosmetics) is a leading brand of professional cosmetics and part of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. Since its creation in Toronto, Canada, over 40 years ago, the brand’s popularity has grown through a tradition of word-of-mouth endorsement from Makeup Artists, models, photographers, and journalists around the world. M·A·C is now sold in over 130 countries/territories worldwide.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.