Dr. José V. Sartarelli Inspires Big Dreams at the 30th Anniversary of the LA Times Festival of Books

A personal story of perseverance, vision, and imagination takes center stage in Los Angeles

Don’t clip the wings of your dreams. Give them flight.” — Dr. José V. Sartarelli

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At the landmark 30th Anniversary of the LA Times Festival of Books, held April 26–27, 2025 at the University of Southern California, author, educator, and global executive Dr. José V. Sartarelli made a distinguished appearance to present his empowering book, Giving Flight to Imagination: Leadership, Imagination, and Excellence. The event, hosted in collaboration with MainSpring Books, featured Dr. Sartarelli in an exclusive recorded interview and live book signing, where he shared timeless wisdom drawn from decades of experience in both business and academia.

With a tone both personal and visionary, Dr. Sartarelli recounted his inspiring journey—from humble beginnings on a farm in rural Brazil to prominent leadership roles in multinational corporations and prestigious universities. His book, he explained, is more than a memoir—it’s a manifesto for those seeking to embrace imagination, unlock leadership potential, and move boldly through life with vision and integrity.

“Life is full of opportunities,” he remarked in his interview. “Imagination is what enables us to see them—and courage is what allows us to pursue them.”

Festival attendees were captivated by his authentic storytelling, which highlighted the powerful intersection of personal resilience and forward-thinking leadership. Through real-world experiences, strategic insights, and deep reflection, Giving Flight to Imagination speaks to students, professionals, educators, and dreamers alike—encouraging them to think beyond limitations, cultivate creativity, and lead meaningful lives.

Throughout his appearance, Dr. Sartarelli also expressed deep appreciation for MainSpring Books, noting their role in bringing his vision to life. “They’ve been knowledgeable, discerning, and supportive throughout the publishing journey,” he said.

His presence at the 2025 LATFOB underscored not only his remarkable career achievements but also his passion for mentoring future leaders and challenging individuals to dream bigger.



