Memphis Man Arrested, Charged in Cyber Theft Scheme

RUTHERFORD COUNTY – A joint investigation involving the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Internal Revenue Service, Homeland Security Investigations, Tennessee Highway Patrol, Smyrna Police Department, Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, Dickson County Sheriff’s Office, Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, and special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Cybercrime and Digital Evidence Unit has resulted in the arrest of a Memphis man.

On June 26th, agents identified two elderly victims of an international cyber theft scheme in Rutherford County. On Monday, agents arrested Dipen Patel (DOB 2/8/2000) and charged him with one count of Theft of Property; Value of $60,000 or More. Authorities subsequently booked him into the Rutherford County Jail, where, at the time of this release, he was being held on a $65,000 bond.

The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct, not evidence. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.