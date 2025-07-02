Sports Turf is Back at Auburn High School for Legacy Projects

Leading athletic construction company to complete renovations for three Tigers’ athletic facilities

We’re honored to be back on campus to provide the Tigers’ with newly renovated facilities.” — Sports Turf Company President Todd Wiggins

AUBURN, AL, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sports Turf Company , a specialty sports construction and surfacing company, is proud to announce it has been awarded the athletic facility renovations for Auburn High School. The full scope of this project includes: the stadium turf replacement, an artificial turf band field, and a covered artificial turf practice field.Duck Samford Stadium was renovated by Sports Turf Company in the summer of 2016, and Auburn High School’s athletic complex was completed by Sports Turf in 2017. Both facilities are Sports Turf Legacy Projects, an exclusive recognition for returning Sports Turf renovation projects. After nearly a decade, Sports Turf will update the Tigers’ facilities with a system focused on durability, safety, and performance to better suit their program.The artificial turf system for all three facilities will feature AstroTurf’s Rhino System, Brock shock pad, and organic, temperature reducing infill. The Brock shock pad is specifically engineered to optimize safety for athletes during impacts to the surface.“We’re honored to be back on campus to provide the Tigers’ with newly renovated facilities,” said Sports Turf Company President Todd Wiggins. “It means a lot to initially provide top-notch facilities for a program, but it means even more to come back and enhance those facilities with the latest technology.”Sports Turf specializes in the construction and installation of sports surfaces, including natural grass and artificial turf fields, tennis courts and track surfaces. In addition, Sports Turf Company serves as a consultant and owners’ advocate through the entire process of selecting the best facility solutions and surfaces to meet owners’ specific needs. The company continues evolving to provide higher-performing, safer and more durable athletic facilities for its clients.For more information about Sports Turf Company, please visit www.sportsturf.net or find them on Facebook and Twitter at @STCFieldBuilder.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.