Scuba Steve’s Premier Handyman and Remodeling Services Earns 2025 Best of Tennessee Award

CLEVELAND, TN, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Every homeowner has that one project they’ve been putting off: the leaky faucet that keeps dripping, the wobbly shelf that’s one nudge from collapse, or the bathroom that’s still rocking 1990s wallpaper. That’s when Scuba Steve’s Premier Handyman and Remodeling Services dives into action, transforming everyday home headaches into polished, finished spaces worth showing off. This year, that dedication to craftsmanship and care has earned the Cleveland-based company a 2025 Best of Tennessee Award, recognizing the trusted reputation Steve has built across the region.With more than 35 years of hands-on experience, owner Steven Waffle has turned fixing things into an art form. What sets him apart isn’t just his skill, but his approach. He tackles projects independently, with no subcontractors and no surprises.“I take great pride in what I do,” Steve says. “Homeowners deserve honesty, fair rates, and someone who keeps them updated every step of the way.” Whether he’s reimagining a kitchen, refreshing a bathroom, or tackling a honey-do list that’s been gathering dust, Scuba Steve brings reliability and craftsmanship to every job, big or small.As Steve puts it, “We are ready to dive into the project and bring a new version and dreams to life.” It’s a motto that reflects his philosophy: every home deserves attention, care, and a touch of heart. With his 2025 Best of Tennessee Award, Scuba Steve’s Premier Handyman and Remodeling Services continues to prove that when passion meets skill, great things happen—one perfectly finished project at a time.For more information click here

