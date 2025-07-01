Real Estate Heavyweights Merge To Launch REI's First Automated Deal Generation Platform

Our mission is simple: Give investors one place to find, nurture, and close deals confidently—making more data driven decisions.” — Tyler Austin

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Two of real‑estate tech’s most trusted names have merged their complementary strengths to create one seamless ecosystem that runs an REI business from getting data to updating a deal as closed. By folding DataFlik’s predictive AI property data into REISift’s battle‑tested CRM workflow, the new platform gives investors one cohesive ecosystem, one source of truth for your sales and marketing, and one place to scale with confidence based on the data.

Dataflik’s core focus was creating the most accurate predictive AI dataset in the space. By parsing millions of property and owner data points, they have successfully built it. Currently, they predict more than 50% of off‑market investor transactions before they ever happen, and they back this up with market analysis and backtesting tools to help investors and agents be clear on where to focus.

Meanwhile, REISift focused on creating a platform where real estate professionals' marketing and lead follow‑ups get the exact right amount of attention, with the right marketing at the right time. Investors and Agents can move from “just another postcard blast or calling/SMS campaign” to an omnichannel marketing approach that tracks every interaction with leads and prospects so they can build the predictability and confidence needed to achieve the freedom they desire in their businesses based on the data, not emotional decisions.

The companies CEOs have this to say about the merger:

“When we were deciding to do a merger, it was important to me that we think about our present and future customers in connection with the mission and vision for our product. After meeting with Ty and Rami and hearing their initiatives, we realized that our mission—All real estate companies have sales and marketing clarity—would be compounded with our teams and product strengths united...and WOW do we have some amazing plans,” says REISift Founder/CEO Tyler Austin.

“It became obvious that the best data isn’t enough—you also need disciplined marketing workflows that squeeze every ounce of value from that data,” explains Ty Garrett. “By combining DataFlik with REISift’s proven processes and systems, we’re giving investors the full stack they need to run a repeatable, profitable business—from first data pull to final closing—without the usual guesswork or chaos.”

The real estate data industry is always throwing around AI claims, DataFlik and with the merger of REISift, proves its value by letting algorithms do what people can’t—cross‑referencing millions of records in seconds, then presenting the answer in plain English inside REISift’s Sales and Marketing CRM. Users skip the spreadsheet gymnastics and focus on the prospects and leads that matter, backed with AI-driven data and features. Early adopters report doubling conversion rates while cutting marketing spend, a textbook example of the “work smarter, not harder” promise that defines the two companies' brands—now under one roof.

Enterprise power doesn’t have to carry an enterprise price tag. Heavy users who mail, dial, and text at volume typically invest a few thousand dollars per month—far below the five to six‑figure contracts common in end-to-end software solutions (without the ability to diagnose and find “opportunities” slipping through the cracks which leads to tens of thousands or hundreds dollars lost in revenue)—while smaller teams can unlock the core product for only a few hundred dollars. Modular add‑ons and open APIs let every company right‑size its subscription and pipe the highest quality marketing data into their existing marketing platforms through advanced integrations to get real-time feedback, build even smarter campaigns, and convert higher quality leads to closed deals.

“Our mission is simple,” Ty Garrett adds. “Give investors one place to find, nurture, and close deals confidently—making more data driven decisions with the freedom to connect their favorite tools into one central source of truth for business intelligence. When your tech works as one, your team works as one.”

The merger also brings Tyler Austin, founder of REISift, into the executive suite as Chief Product Officer. Tyler Austin turned his former CRM into the go‑to command center for thousands of investors who wanted predictable, repeatable deal flow. Now he’s channeling that same obsession to build the most impactful AI‑driven sales and marketing product on the market.

DataFlik & REISift’s joint promise is to “Work smarter, not harder” in real estate investing. By leveraging data intelligence and integrated tools, DataFlik & REISift will help investors and agents close more deals with far less guesswork and wasted effort. The new platform provides a smarter way to generate and manage leads—turning what was once an expensive numbers game into a targeted, efficient process. From the solo operator hunting their first deal to established firms scaling nationwide, DataFlik & REISift’s unified system scales with the user’s growth, delivering consistency and business insight at every stage of the journey.

For growth‑minded real estate professionals , the payoff is clarity. By fusing Data, Marketing Systems, and Strategy into one workflow, DataFlik and REISift turn fragmented marketing and sales processes into one cohesive platform. One that pinpoints the right properties, automates the right outreach, and guides the right moves, converting effort into closed deals without the cost or chaos of patched-together tools.

DataFlik & REISift unite data intelligence, proven business workflows, and dedicated team investors can trust—so their businesses scale, not their headaches.

