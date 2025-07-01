Helen Fernald Touches Hearts at the 30th Anniversary of the LA Times Festival of Books

Author of Love, Helen shares a moving story of loss, remembrance, and healing through written connection

Grief connects every single human being. To help others befriend their emotions—that’s a gift I’m grateful to offer.” — Helen Fernald

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Helen Fernald delivered a heartfelt and unforgettable presence at the 30th Anniversary of the LA Times Festival of Books, held April 26–27, 2025, at the University of Southern California. Through a moving recorded interview and a touching book signing organized by MainSpring Books, Fernald shared the deeply personal story behind her memoir, Love, Helen: Letters to My Mother – Creating a Loving Connection After Loss.

The book is a collection of letters written sixteen years after the unexpected passing of her mother—an act that began as a private journey of healing and blossomed into a public testament of love’s enduring reach. “Grief is real,” Fernald shared during her interview, “but when we befriend it, we open ourselves to deeper compassion—for ourselves and for others.”

Festivalgoers were visibly moved by her authenticity as she spoke about loss, remembrance, and the redemptive power of emotional connection. Her insights offered comfort to many who have experienced grief, while also offering a sense of community and understanding.

Fernald described her experience working with MainSpring Books as “phenomenal” and “personal,” noting how meaningful their support was throughout her author journey—from in-depth reviews to the opportunity to participate in this milestone literary celebration.

With compassion and clarity, Fernald's appearance at the festival echoed the message of her memoir: that love doesn’t end with death, and that healing is possible when grief is embraced with honesty and heart. Her presence left festival attendees inspired, comforted, and reminded of the profound connections that shape our lives—long after loss.

Proceeds from Love, Helen benefit Friends of Aine, a nonprofit supporting grieving child—extending Fernald’s legacy of healing even further.



