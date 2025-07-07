Amalfi Jets Announces $3,000 Flight Credit Promotion in Celebration of Independence Day

Clients who book a U.S. charter between July 1st–14th, 2025, will receive a $3,000 flight credit toward a future domestic trip.

LOS ANGELES , CA, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amalfi Jets, a global provider of on-demand private jet services, has announced a special Independence Day promotion for 2025. Clients who book a domestic U.S. charter between July 1 and July 14, 2025, will receive a $3,000 flight credit applicable toward a future U.S. flight. This offer applies to all qualifying U.S. charters booked during the promotional window, with flights allowed to be scheduled for any future date at the client’s convenience. Currently booked trips are not eligible to be included with this promotion.

Interested clients simply fill out the landing page on the Amalfi Jets website linked here: www.amalfijets.com/fourth-of-july-promo. The $3,000 flight credit will be applied to eligible bookings when the promotion is referenced with a Sales Representative.

This exclusive offer is designed to reflect Amalfi Jets’ continued commitment to delivering world-class private travel through personalized service, seamless coordination, and a premium fleet. Launched in the spirit of the Fourth of July, the promotion reflects the freedom and flexibility at the heart of the Amalfi experience. With access to aircraft ranging from light jets to long-range options, Amalfi ensures the right fit for every journey, whether it's a weekend escape or a coast-to-coast mission.

“At Amalfi Jets, we believe freedom is more than a value, it’s a privilege our clients experience every time they fly with Amalfi,” said Kolin Jones, Founder & CEO of Amalfi Jets. “This Fourth of July, we’re proud to celebrate that freedom with an offer that brings luxury travel within easier reach.”

Brian Francis, President of Sales at Amalfi Jets, added, “Our clients value freedom, not just in where they go, but in how they get there. This promotion brings that freedom closer than ever, making it easier to enjoy private aviation with the personalized care and operational excellence that define every Amalfi experience.”

Amalfi Jets stands apart in the private jet industry for its client-focused approach, ensuring that every aspect of the travel experience is handled with meticulous care. The company provides access to a fleet of over 3,500 aircraft in more than 170 countries worldwide. With a team of experienced flight coordinators and an emphasis on flexibility and personalization, Amalfi Jets is known for going above and beyond to ensure that every flight is smooth, comfortable, and tailored to the client’s needs.

Amalfi Jets is not just a private jet charter service; it’s a comprehensive travel management platform that provides high-net-worth individuals, businesses, and families with a seamless experience. From customized wealth management and exclusive travel options to personalized concierge services, Amalfi Jets ensures that all its clients’ needs are met with the highest standards of professionalism and discretion.

About Amalfi Jets

Amalfi Jets is a leading private jet charter company known for delivering unmatched service, with a global fleet of aircraft and tailored solutions. Offering exceptional customer care, Amalfi Jets is committed to making each journey seamless and stress-free for every client.

