Private Communities Registry (PCR) Announces Top 10 Golf Communities of 2025

Based on user interest, PCR’s 2025 list spotlights golf communities with top-tier homes, courses, and resort-style amenities.

We’re proud to spotlight these standout golf communities that exemplify the lifestyle so many of today’s buyers are looking for.” — Ben Keal, Director of Sales and Operations, PCR

VERO BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Private Communities Registry (PCR), the trusted online resource for discovering the nation’s top lifestyle communities, has unveiled its list of the Top 10 Golf Communities of 2025, spotlighting the most sought-after communities on PCR’s site for consumers seeking a golf home community. Curated from PCR’s Most Popular Communities of 2025—a compilation of nearly 60 of the nation’s most in-demand master-planned communities—this elite ranking highlights 10 of those communities anchored by golf courses and golf amenities that have captured the most attention from active homebuyers on PrivateCommunities.com “The golf communities featured in this list earned their spot by generating the highest level of interest and information requests from PCR visitors actively searching for golf course homes,” said Ben Keal, Director of Sales and Operations for PCR. “Golf communities continue to appeal to a wide range of buyers—including retirees, second-home seekers, families, and remote workers—because they offer a unique combination of recreation, natural beauty, social connection, and peace of mind. We’re proud to spotlight these standout communities that exemplify the lifestyle so many of today’s buyers are looking for.”From the high desert of Arizona to the scenic shores of the Southeast, these ten standouts represent the very best golf lifestyle destinations in the country—each offering the pinnacle of golf course living from championship golf to resort-style amenities, social opportunities, and beautiful low-maintenance homes:Top 10 Golf Communities of 2025:Encanterra, a TrilogyResort Community – Queen Creek, AZTom Lehman-designed golf and 55+ enclave in the Arizona desert.Ave Maria – Ave Maria, FLTwo championship courses and both all-ages and 55+ neighborhoods in Southwest Florida.Lake Arrowhead – Waleska, GAMountain and lake living with a top-rated Georgia golf course.Connestee Falls – Brevard, NCScenic mountain golf near Asheville with George Cobb design and active POA.Dataw Island – Beaufort, SCLowcountry golf excellence with Tom Fazio and Arthur Hills designs.Savannah Lakes Village – McCormick, SCLakefront golfing and unlimited recreation for 55+ active adults.Rarity Bay – Vonore, TNSmoky Mountain and Tellico Lake views with golf and equestrian lifestyle.Tellico Village – Loudon, TNThree championship courses with lakeside and clubhouse amenities.Fawn Lake – Spotsylvania, VAArnold Palmer’s “Virginia Masterpiece” with private lake and upscale homes.Heritage Shores – Bridgeville, DE55+ community with Arthur Hills-designed golf and award-winning amenities.Golf communities remain popular for their low-maintenance homes, security, scenic beauty, and built-in social connectivity—factors especially appealing to retirees, active adults, and golf enthusiasts. PCR’s interactive platform makes it easy for homebuyers to explore these communities through detailed profiles, video tours, real estate listings, and direct links to community representatives.“Buyers aren’t just looking for homes—they’re looking for a lifestyle,” added Keal. “Our role is to connect them with communities that deliver on that promise, and golf communities consistently lead the way when it comes to luxury, recreation, and long-term value.”To learn more and explore PCR’s complete list of Top 10 Golf Communities of 2025, visit: https://www.privatecommunities.com/blog/top-golf-communities-2025.htm About Private Communities Registry (PCR)Private Communities Registry, LLC is the premier online resource for real estate shoppers in search of lifestyle communities in the United States. Since 1996, PCR has connected discerning buyers with the nation’s top master-planned, retirement, golf, gated, and 55+ communities through its flagship website, PrivateCommunities.com. With a focus on amenity-rich, lifestyle-driven neighborhoods, PCR delivers qualified leads to developers and provides trusted guidance to buyers through curated listings, helpful articles, and expert resources.

