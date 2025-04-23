PRIVATE COMMUNITIES REGISTRY RELEASES 2025 SURVEY RESULTS OF HOMEBUYERS AND RENTERS RESEARCHING LIFESTYLE COMMUNITIES

PCR's 2025 survey report reveals detailed data with insights into the mindset, budgets, and preferences of lifestyle-focused buyers. Get your free copy today! PCR connects homebuyers with amenity-rich lifestyle communities

VERO BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Private Communities Registry (PCR), the leading online resource for home seekers exploring amenity-rich master-planned lifestyle communities, has released its 2025 Survey of Homebuyers and Renters Researching Lifestyle Communities. The free 32-page report offers invaluable insight into the behaviors, motivations, and purchasing plans of retirees and pre-retirees searching for their ideal community.“Each year, we survey thousands of highly engaged users actively considering a move to a master-planned community,” said Ben Keal, Director of Sales and Operations at PCR. “This goes beyond surface-level demographics—our data reveals what truly drives lifestyle-focused buyers.”The results are based on feedback from over 1,000 users of PrivateCommunities.com who completed the survey in March and April 2025. This report offers valuable market insights drawn from visitors to PCR’s website—a platform showcasing hundreds of the nation’s premier master-planned communities. Since its founding in 1996, PCR has continued to attract a highly targeted audience of motivated buyers searching for a specific lifestyle, not just a new home. The 2025 survey responses represent a segment of the impactful data regularly collected by PCR.Key Takeaways from the 2025 Report:• Buyers continue to plan for the long term.Lifestyle community buyers remain deliberate and strategic in their approach. Nearly 40% report a 1–2+ year buying timeline—part of a steady 5-year trend toward measured, long-term planning. Meanwhile, urgency has waned: only 11% plan to buy within six months, down from 15% in previous years.• Budgets, expectations on the rise.Preferences are shifting toward higher-end homes. Over the past several years, interest in properties under $250,000 has plummeted from 17% to just 3%, while those budgeting $750,000+ have jumped from 8% to over 20%. The sweet spot remains in the $500k–$750k range, signaling rising expectations—and possibly the rising cost—of lifestyle community living.• Cash is king.Affluent or equity-strong buyers are taking center stage, with 64% planning to pay cash for their next home—up from 53% five years ago. Traditional mortgage usage continues to decline, reflecting greater financial flexibility among PCR users and lifestyle buyers in general.• Renters are spending more, too.Expectations for monthly rent have also risen. Just 16% of renters expect to pay less than $1,500 per month—down from 35% in 2020. Meanwhile, the percentage willing to spend $2,000 or more has grown by 20%, showing a parallel trend toward premium living preferences and the ability to absorb rising costs.• Relocation is still common—but uncertainty is creeping in.While 62% of respondents still plan to move to another state (led by motivations like retirement [51%] and warmer weather [45%]), that number has declined from 76% in recent years. Notably, 27% are now undecided—an increase that may reflect broader market hesitations.• Buyers seek wellness and worry-free living.Scenic views and active amenities lead the way for today’s buyers—48% dream of waterfront living, 22% want golf course access, and 82% prioritize wellness features like pools, trails, and fitness centers. With 56% seeking low-maintenance homes, communities offering health, connection, and convenience are in high demand.“Even in a fluctuating real estate market, demand for lifestyle communities remains remarkably resilient—especially those offering active, social, and low-maintenance living,” says Ben. “This year’s survey provides a unique window into what today’s homebuyers truly value. For developers, builders, and community marketers, these insights are more than just interesting—they’re essential for crafting strategies that resonate with a highly motivated, lifestyle-driven audience. With nearly 30 years of experience and a deeply engaged user base, PCR is uniquely positioned to deliver this kind of targeted, actionable data year after year.”For details on these insights and full survey results, download the 2025 Survey of Homebuyers and Renters Researching Lifestyle Communities Report at https://mediakit.privatecommunities.com/pr-2025-survey-report/ Private Communities Registry, LLC (PCR)Founded in 1996, PCR is the trusted online resource for real estate shoppers interested in amenity-rich, master-planned lifestyle communities. Each year, nearly half a million users browse PCR’s website to search gated, golf, active adult, and 55+ retirement communities, hoping to find their dream home in a community based on amenities or location. Ultimately, PCR helps consumers find their dream community as well as builders, developers, and real estate companies drive sales through valuable leads and quality website traffic. Learn more at mediakit.privatecommunities.com

