EXCITEMENT GROWS FOR FUTURE WORKFORCE AS SKILLED TRADES ALIGN BEHIND CRITICAL ISSUES IMPACTING LABOR GAP

SCC for-youth, by-youth YouTube series Skills Jam tells the story of tomorrow's makers, builders, creators and fixers to inspire future workforce. SCC is the fast-growing, big-tent alliance spearheading collaboration and breaking down silos within the highly fragmented skilled trades. SKILLS JAM Host and Mentor Ty Pennington discusses future of skilled trades with students during Toolbelt Generation panel discussion.

For the first time in decades, skilled trade stakeholders are coming together with a shared focus to tackle the skilled labor gap.

The skilled trades are the backbone of America’s economic engine, but the widening skilled labor gap could cripple entire industries if we don’t come together to rebuild the great American workforce.” — Mark Hedstrom, Executive Director, Skilled Careers Coalition

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Skilled Careers Coalition Unites Industry, Educators, Policymakers and Parents on Need to Work Together to Inspire Youth, Engage Mentors, and Disrupt Dated Recruitment Practices (Video News Release with Soundbites and Broll available upon request.)

Skilled Careers Coalition (SCC), the fast-growing, big-tent alliance, is spearheading collaboration and breaking down silos within the highly fragmented skilled trades to encourage cross-industry support of a common goal to close the skilled labor gap.

Said Mark Hedstrom, Executive Director, Skilled Careers Coalition, “We have reached a crossroads as a nation. The skilled trades are the backbone of America’s economic engine, but the widening skilled labor gap - at a time when demand is growing at a rapid rate - could cripple entire industries if we don’t come together to rebuild the great American workforce. We have an obligation to roll up our sleeves to elevate and promote the skilled trades as a third path to career success.”

To meet the moment, SCC has steadily assembled a robust community of cross-sector stakeholders that includes businesses, educators, pros, policymakers, parents and youth.

Conversation and Content Yield Consensus and Inspiration. Against the backdrop of the SkillsUSA National Leadership & Skills Conference held in Atlanta, GA on June 23-27, 2025, SCC engaged with more than 100 leading businesses and organizations and thousands of students and advisors around three critical areas: inspiring youth by meeting them where they are on social media; encouraging more skilled pros to become actively involved as mentors and teachers; and bringing recruitment efforts up-to-date with technologies that streamline the hiring process.

During the week-long series of activities, SCC hosted student-led panels, shared round-the-clock content on social media, presented a 'state of the skilled trades' gathering for leading business and education sector leadership, and brought television personality Ty Pennington back for the second year in a row to reprise his role as host and mentor of the third season of SCC’s for-youth, by-youth YouTube series SKILLS JAM.

Further catalyzing efforts was SCC’s facilitation of remarks from federal, state and local policymakers including the Secretary of the U.S. Department of Labor Lori Chavez-DeRemer and Congressman Rick Allen (Georgia, District 12), who shared their commitment to addressing the skilled labor gap via video; and Senator Raphael Warnock and Congresswoman Lucy McBath (Georgia, District 6) who sent staff members to the high-level gathering to listen and learn.

The coalescence of the industry’s leading voices achieved over the week’s events was a big step forward by SCC in realizing its mission to bring unity to the skilled trades and ultimately, help reverse the rising rate at which demand for skilled talent is outpacing supply.

By forging new pathways to engage and recruit talent using social media and technology, advocating for workforce readiness education opportunities such as apprenticeships; and encouraging the intergenerational transfer of knowledge and experience, the skilled trades can meet the opportunities that lie ahead.

BACKGROUND Skilled Careers Coalition conducted the Skilled Trade Insight Research Study in 2023 which surveyed parents, guidance counselors and students. The study found that a lack of knowledge, not interest, keeps young people from pursuing skilled careers. In fact, 43% of students surveyed said they would consider a skilled career if they had more information and guidance. With 65+ million youth between the ages of 10-24 in the U.S. and millions more working age adults out of the workforce, we need to organize and mobilize, across all sectors, to inspire and engage.

Skilled Careers Coalition (SCC) is on a mission to bring the youth of today to the skilled careers of tomorrow by revolutionizing this critical part of the American workforce. A dramatic paradigm shift is taking place in both employment and education. With industries and organizations operating in silos, SCC is driving the connectivity needed between parents, skilled trade professionals, youth, educators, policymakers, businesses, and brands to build a dynamic ecosystem that harnesses the talent needed to close the widening skills gap. To inspire, mentor and empower students to navigate the skilled careers landscape, Skilled Careers Coalition launched the social entertainment brand, SKILLS JAM in 2023. For more information or to get involved visit https://skilledcareers.org.

SKILLS JAM on YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.