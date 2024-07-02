Reality Stars Ty Pennington and Yolanda Gampp Team Up On Location During Production of Teen Docu-Series

Reality Stars, Skills Royalty Yolanda Gampp and Ty Pennington experience the thrills of skills with Chelle Travis, Executive Director, SkillsUSA (center) and John Montgomery, Executive Producer, SKILLS JAM: CHAMPIONS LEAGUE (far right). Photo Credit: @SkillsUSA Behind the scenes with Ty Pennington during filming of SKILLS JAM: CHAMPIONS LEAGUE. Photo Credit: @SkillsUSA SKILLS JAM is an entertainment brand that includes a docu-short series and expanded playlist showcasing the stories of students from across America as they pursue skilled career success with hard work, passion, and grit.

SKILLS JAM: CHAMPIONS LEAGUE Spotlights Toolbelt Gen with Help from Celebrity Skills Royalty, Sparks Excitement for Trades Among Youth, Parents, Industry

SKILLS JAM is the next big thing! To be on the ground, get to know these students and see so much passion and talent was impressive!” — Ty Pennington, Reality Home Makeover Star and Master Carpenter

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SKILLS JAM: CHAMPIONS LEAGUE, the second season follow-up to the docuseries pilot season that debuted in 2023 and received more than 13 million views across social media, wrapped production in Atlanta last week, leaving 15,000 students and their parents in anticipation of the show's September premiere.

Presented by Skilled Careers Coalition (www.skilledcareers.org) with Ty Pennington in the role of host and mentor, SKILLS JAM: CHAMPIONS LEAGUE shares the thrills, chills and skills of 12 teens from across the country pursuing excellence and their dreams of skilled career success as they compete in the SkillsUSA National Leadership & Skills Conference, an annual event that attracts thousands of the nation’s best students across 115 skilled careers and trades.

“SKILLS JAM is the next big thing! To be on the ground, get to know these students and see so much passion and talent was impressive,” said reality home makeover star and master carpenter, Ty Pennington. “And for me to now be a mentor and help the next person coming up is something I truly love, because I look into the eyes and hearts of these young people, and I know exactly how they feel. They want a chance to prove themselves and SKILLS JAM is the opportunity for them to showcase their gifts, their talents and their dreams.”

“SKILLS JAM: CHAMPIONS LEAGUE turns the spotlight on the toolbelt generation's best of the best skilled craftsmen and women, sharing their stories while inspiring more young people to follow an alternate path to career success,” said John Montgomery, Co-Executive Director, Skilled Careers Coalition and Executive Producer, SKILLS JAM.

During filming, Pennington spent 1:1 time with each of the 12 students in the cast getting to know their story and skills journey and documenting their experience throughout the intense four-day competition. Pennington also mixed it up with celebrity baker, cake artist and cookbook author, Yolanda Gampp, who was on-site giving inspiration to students competing in the baking and culinary competitions. Together, the two reality stars had students, parents, and industry leaders in attendance abuzz with excitement and hope about the future of skilled careers.

“Not everyone can be a doctor, a lawyer, or a teacher,” said Gampp. “But jobs that require skills are necessary and they keep the world going ‘round. I think a career in the skilled trades is a great place to be.”

SKILLS JAM: CHAMPIONS LEAGUE tells the story of 12 student competitors from five schools across five states set against the backdrop of the SkillsUSA 2024 National Leadership & Skills Conference in Atlanta held on June 24-28, 2024. With more than 16,000 students in attendance, including 6,000 students vying for a national title across 115 skilled trade categories, the event is the largest gathering of America’s future skilled workforce and the ultimate recognition of excellence in career and technical education.

“The skilled labor gap is real,” said Jason Scales, Chief Operating Officer, SkillsUSA. “But the truth is, skilled trades are cool. When we partnered with Skilled Careers Coalition and SKILLS JAM, that brought a whole new level of awareness to this situation by giving these students a voice and a platform to share their passion and talents with the world and their peers, and that’s how we’re changing the game.”

SKILLS JAM is an entertainment brand that includes a docu-short series and expanded playlist showcasing the stories of students from across America as they pursue skilled career success. Featuring video shorts and storytelling content created by students for students, SKILLS JAM: CHAMPIONS LEAGUE will air in early fall on YouTube as a series of 6–9-minute docu-shorts.

Added Montgomery, "SKILLS JAM is about upping the cool factor of skilled careers as a rewarding path to success. Our goal is to reach and inspire millions of kids to join the toolbelt generation and carve out their futures with their own hands because when it comes to closing the skilled labor gap in sectors like construction, manufacturing and transportation that represent the backbone of the American economy, young adults are the rising stars making it happen.”

The skilled labor gap is impacting dozens of industries that rely on the skills and talents of workers across hundreds of disciplines. In manufacturing alone, unfilled jobs are expected to balloon to 3.8MM by 2033 (according to a 2024 study by Deloitte and the Manufacturing Institute). Through engaging content like SKILLS JAM: CHAMPIONS LEAGUE that showcases their peers, and with mentors like Pennington, Skilled Careers Coalition is raising awareness of the endless possibilities, financial success, entrepreneurial control, and career satisfaction that a skilled career offers.

SKILLS JAM is an entertainment brand made by youth, for youth, showcasing the stories of students from across America as they pursue skilled career success with hard work, passion, and grit. As more and more young people opt out of the traditional college-to-career path in pursuit of a more entrepreneurial, vocational career in the trades, SKILLS JAM spotlights America’s aspiring makers, fixers, and creators – the next generation G.O.A.T.s of their craft - documenting their path to skilled career success. New episodes of SKILLS JAM: CHAMPIONS LEAGUE will air in early fall on YouTube as a series of 6–9-minute docu-shorts. For more information, including links to SKILLS JAM Season One episodes, visit www.skillsjam.com with content shared on Instagram (@SkillsJam), TikTok (@SkillsJam) and YouTube (@SkillsJam).

About Skilled Careers Coalition Skilled Careers Coalition is on a mission to close the skilled trades gap in America with a three-pronged strategy to 1) INSPIRE the next generation of youth to see skilled careers as a pathway to lifelong happiness, financial success and career fulfillment; 2) CONNECT the disaggregated ecosystem of skilled trades across America by convening stakeholders across the workforce development landscape of private industry, educators, government, youth, and other interested career seekers; and 3) CONVERT interested Americans into the workforce of tomorrow through available and nascent job training platforms. For more information or to get involved visit https://skilledcareers.org.

SKILLS JAM (2023 Trailer)