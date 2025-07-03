Turf Distributors Launches TriLock™ Three‑Layer Backing System to Redefine Artificial Turf & Synthetic Grass Performance

Turf Distributors TriLock Backing Turf Distributors Artificial Grass TriLock Backing

Triple‑layer TriLock™ Backing boosts turf stability, drainage & fiber retention, delivering cleaner, long‑lasting performance for landscape, pet, play & sport.

TriLock™ represents a major evolution in turf design. We set out to eliminate product compromises—whether it’s bunching, shedding, or poor drainage. This is turf backing re-engineered to last.” — Ty Seibert, President Turf Distributors

TEMECULA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASETurf Distributors Launches TriLock™ Three Layer Backing System to Redefine Artificial Turf & Synthetic Grass PerformanceTriLock™ backing boosts turf stability, drainage & fiber retention, delivering cleaner, long lasting performance for landscape, pet, play & sport.Temecula, CA — July 3, 2025 — Turf Distributors today debuted TriLock™, a three layer artificial turf backing system engineered for superior fiber retention, dimensional stability, and rapid drainage across landscape, pet, play, and sport applications. By integrating structural reinforcement, high tuft bind strength, and fast liquid flow through into a single construction, TriLock™ helps synthetic grass stay flatter, cleaner, and longer lasting with less maintenance.“TriLock™ represents a major evolution in turf design,” said Ty Seibert, President Turf Distributors. “We set out to eliminate the compromises contractors and homeowners often face—whether it’s bunching, shedding, or poor drainage. This is turf backing re engineered from the ground up.”The system’s structural stability resists wrinkling, rippling, and thermal expansion, even under heavy foot traffic or summer heat. Enhanced tuft bind technology locks fibers firmly in place to reduce pile layover and preserve long term visual appeal, while an open, perforated architecture enables ultra fast drainage that helps curb moisture buildup, mold, and odor. FreshGuard™ antimicrobial protection is embedded directly into one of the layers for a cleaner, fresher surface—especially important in pet and playground settings. One layer is also manufactured with renewable, bio based, and recycled content, offering sustainability benefits without sacrificing performance.TriLock™ now anchors Turf Distributors’ newest products—DreamScape Aeris™ and VistaScape Solis™—manufactured in America using globally sourced materials and available nationwide through the company’s extensive distribution network. Each TriLock equipped product is backed by a 25 year product warranty and an 8 year labor credit for qualifying installation related issues, giving contractors and property owners added confidence in long term performance.About Turf DistributorsBased in Temecula, California, Turf Distributors is a leading supplier of artificial turf and synthetic grass solutions, offering both domestically manufactured and imported products through an extensive U.S. distribution network.

