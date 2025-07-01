Turf Distributors Launches U.S. Manufacturing, Reinforces Market Leadership

Turf Distributors expands into U.S. manufacturing with globally sourced materials, offering domestic and imported turf, faster delivery, and unmatched quality.

This is just the beginning. We’re here to grow with our customers, push industry standards forward, and prove that nothing is impossible.” — Ty Siebert, President ,Turf Distributors

TEMECULA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Turf Distributors , a leader in artificial grass distribution, has announced a major expansion into U.S. manufacturing using globally sourced materials, with operations now based in the US. The move solidifies Turf Distributors as the only full service artificial grass supplier offering both domestic and imported turf solutions, providing customers with greater flexibility, faster lead times, and the highest quality products.“After humble beginnings 13 years ago selling scraps of artificial grass on a classified ad site to becoming an industry leading brand, I am proud to announce that we have officially become a manufacturer in the United States,” said Dillon Georgian, Founder of Turf Distributors. “We have spent years as a customer to many manufacturers, learning what works and what doesn’t. Now, we’re applying that knowledge to domestically produce high quality turf with the best globally sourced materials, innovative design, and customer first approach.”Turf Distributors Launches Manufacturing in the USATurf Distributors’ new U.S. based manufacturing operations, using globally sourced materials, will deliver shorter lead times and faster order fulfillment, backed by a customer first service model featuring a 25 year product warranty with an 8 year labor credit. We’re also introducing innovative turf technology with an advanced permeable backing for superior drainage, all while maintaining competitive pricing to ensure high quality turf Manufactured in America, using globally sourced materials remains accessible.Comprehensive Artificial Grass SolutionsWith this expansion, Turf Distributors now offers one of the industry’s most complete artificial grass product lines—from residential turf for low maintenance, eco friendly home landscapes to commercial grass designed for retail centers and public spaces; from sports turf engineered for athletic fields and training facilities to specialty systems such as golf putting greens, pet friendly surfaces, and custom landscaping solutions.All new turf products will feature our proprietary TriLock™ Backing System, which embeds FreshGuard™ antimicrobial and odor protection during manufacturing, incorporates a layer of renewable and recycled content, and provides engineered drainage and fiber retention for lasting performance.Serving the Full Spectrum of Artificial Grass CustomersThis U.S. manufacturing expansion allows Turf Distributors to provide flexible solutions for businesses of all sizes, offering domestic and imported turf options tailored to any business model, fulfilling orders via full truckloads and container loads for distributors, and leveraging nationwide distribution points for seamless delivery.“We know exactly what customers need in a product and service, and we execute at a high standard,” said Ty Siebert, President of Turf Distributors. “This is just the beginning. We’re here to grow with our customers, push industry standards forward, and prove that nothing is impossible.”About Turf DistributorsFounded in 2012, Turf Distributors has grown from a small startup selling artificial grass scraps into a national leader in synthetic turf distribution. Known for its commitment to innovation, quality, and customer service, the company provides a full range of artificial grass solutions, from high volume distributors to independent contractors.For More InformationWebsite: [ www.turfdistributors.com Media Contact: Sandra PearceEmail: Sandra.Pearce@turfdistributors.comPhone: (951) 461 5354Follow Turf Distributors on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram for the latest updates.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.