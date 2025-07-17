Lindsay Hickman Photography Captures 2025 Best of South Carolina Award

MYRTLE BEACH, SC, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lindsay Hickman Photography has been named a 2025 Best of South Carolina Award winner, recognizing Hickman’s outstanding work capturing beachside memories for families, seniors, and vacationers along the Grand Strand. Known for her natural light style, laid-back sessions, and deep Myrtle Beach roots, Hickman’s work blends technical expertise with heartfelt storytelling—earning her both local love and statewide recognition.A proud graduate of Coastal Carolina University and the University of South Carolina, Lindsay’s path to photography began unexpectedly. After undergoing open-heart surgery as an infant, she turned to the camera to stay connected to the sports and events she couldn’t physically join. That passion evolved into a professional career. Lindsay has photographed concerts for Luke Combs, traveled with Coastal Carolina’s national championship baseball team to the College World Series, and had photos published by Getty Images and the Travel Channel. Still, her favorite work is close to home: helping families turn their beach vacations into lasting memories.“I want every session to feel like the happiest part of your trip,” says Hickman. “That means I come to you, bring the calm, and handle the details—so you don’t have to stress about where to stand or whether your kid will smile.”The 2025 Best of South Carolina Award recognizes not just Lindsay’s skill behind the lens, but her commitment to creating a personalized, joyful experience. With access to exclusive local locations and a reputation for delivering both quality and heart, Lindsay Hickman Photography continues to raise the bar on what a vacation photoshoot can be.For more information click here

