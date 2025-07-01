Ms. Kim Sorrelle selected as Top Interpersonal Author and Love Advocate of the Year by IAOTP

Kim Sorrelle will be honored at the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) annual awards gala in Las Vegas

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ms. Kim Sorrelle, Keynote Speaker, Author, World Changer, was recently selected as Top Interpersonal Author and Love Advocate of the Year for 2025 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All Honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements. www.iaotp.com /award-galaWith over two decades of experience in the industry, Ms. Sorrelle has certainly proven herself as an expert in her field. As a dynamic, results driven leader, Ms. Sorrelle is a best-selling author, captivating speaker, and visionary for what authentic love and purpose-driven living look like. She is on a relentless quest to inspire lives, challenge conventions, and make love real in a world that craves it.With a storytelling style that’s both raw and relatable, Ms. Sorrelle’s work dives deep into the power of love, gratitude, and grace. She’s the author of Love Is, a groundbreaking exploration of what love truly means, based on a year-long experiment that led her to revelations that break down walls, heal hearts, and change lives. Her audiences range from corporate boardrooms to global conferences, yet her message resonates on a personal level: love isn't just an emotion; it's an action and a choice that we can make daily.Ms. Sorrelle is more than a speaker; she’s a fierce encourager who connects authentically with every audience she meets, which sets her apart from the rest. From business leaders seeking purpose to individuals on their path of self-discovery, Ms. Sorrelle provides tools to not only find but embody love, gratitude, and joy in powerful and practical ways.Ms. Sorrelle offers masterclass trainings, coaching, keynote speaking, in addition to hosting her own Podcast.Areas of expertise include, but are not limited to public speaking, keynote speaking, coaching, corporate and group trainings, creative writing, social networking, entrepreneurship, small business ownership, fundraising, and copywriting.Prior to her current career, Ms. Sorrelle earned her degree in Political Science and Government from Michigan State University.Throughout her illustrious career, Ms. Sorrelle has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. This year she will be considered for the Empowered Woman Award and to be featured in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. She will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the fabulous Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas this December for her selection as Top Interpersonal Author and Love Advocate of the Year.President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: "Choosing Ms. Sorrelle for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. She is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet her and celebrate her accomplishments at this year's gala."Looking back, Ms. Sorrelle attributes her success to her perseverance, work ethic, and the mentors she has had along the way. When not working, she enjoys traveling and spending time with her family. In the future, she hopes to inspire and influence those getting into the field.For more information please visit: https://www.kimsorrelle.com/ About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world’s finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and to help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP’s experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals around the world, the recognition and credibility that they deserve and have helped in building their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself to be a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that hand picks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.For More information on IAOTP please visit: www.iaotp.com

