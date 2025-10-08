DR KARA RONCIN SELECTED TO BE FEATURED IN THE PUBLICATION TOP 50 FEARLESS LEADERS BY IAOTP

Dr. Kara Roncin will be honored at the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) annual awards gala in Las Vegas

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr Kara Roncin, was recently selected to be featured in the publication Top 50 Fearless Leaders by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion in the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. While being selected to be published in IAOTP's Top 50 Fearless Leaders Publication is an honor in itself, only 50 of the world's most brilliant, courageous, and inspirational professionals are selected for this distinction.These special honorees are hand-selected to share their stories of perseverance, resilience, passion, and strength. They have made outstanding contributions to society; they have impacted their industries and are respected in their trades. A chapter will be dedicated to each honoree, and Volume 5 will be released in 2026.With over a decade of experience, Dr. Roncin has established herself as a leading expert in pathology. A dual board-certified Anatomic and Clinical Pathologist, she is a vital member of the medical team at CHI Health, part of CommonSpirit Health in Nebraska. In addition to her clinical role, she serves as an Assistant Professor in the Department of Pathology at Creighton University School of Medicine, where she is dedicated to educating and mentoring the next generation of physicians.Dr. Roncin specializes in surgical pathology, with a strong focus on breast pathology, while also maintaining broad expertise across clinical pathology processes. Recognized as a trusted expert within the medical community, she works in close collaboration with clinicians to deliver comprehensive, patient-centered care. She is also a key faculty member in Creighton University's combined anatomic and clinical pathology residency program, contributing to curriculum development and trainee supervision.Her professional affiliations reflect her commitment to advancing the field of pathology, with active memberships in organizations such as the United States and Canadian Academy of Pathology (USCAP), the College of American Pathologists (CAP), the International Society of Breast Pathology (ISBP), the International Society of Urological Pathology (ISUP), the Digital Pathology Association (DPA), and the American Society for Clinical Pathology (ASCP), among others.Dr. Roncin's areas of expertise include pathology, surgical pathology, breast pathology, quality assurance and improvement, medical education, clinician wellness, and leadership development.Before embarking on her career as a first-generation medical graduate, Dr. Roncin earned her B.S. with honors in Anatomy and Cell Biology from the University of Saskatchewan, followed by a B.S. in Health Science and a Doctor of Medicine from the Medical University of the Americas. She began her postgraduate training with a residency in combined anatomic and clinical pathology at Case Western Reserve University, University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center.During her residency, she pursued a selective fellowship in pathology with a concentration in breast pathology at the same institution, further shaping her subspecialty focus. To deepen her expertise, she completed a second clinical fellowship in surgical pathology at the University of Saskatchewan under the Saskatchewan Health Authority in Saskatoon, Canada, in 2023. That same year, she joined the organization as a practicing pathologist.Throughout her illustrious career Dr. Roncin has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. During her residency, Dr. Roncin was honored with the Harry L. Taylor IV, MD Trainee Award in Pathology in 2018 and received the Association of Residents and Fellows Travel Award in 2021. That same year, she earned the Jerome A. Smith Infectious Disease Poster Award from the Binford-Dammin Society of Infectious Disease Pathologists. This year, she will be featured on the cover of TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. She will be honored at the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) Annual Awards Gala at the iconic Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas this December in celebration of her previous recognition as Top Surgical and Clinical Pathologist of the Year, Empowered Woman of the Year, and for her selection to be featured in IAOTP's publication Top 50 Fearless Leaders. In 2024, she was recognized as a Listed Honoree by Marquis Who's Who in America and Marquis Who's Who of Professional Women and was named a Top Pathologist by Best in Nebraska Magazine. In 2025, Dr. Roncin received Marquis Who's Who recognition as a Top Doctor and was featured in several prominent publications, including Fortune National magazine and upcoming features in both Forbes and Marquis Who’s Who Millennium magazine. www.iaotp.com /award-galaIn addition to her distinguished medical career, Dr. Roncin is actively involved in civic and professional organizations. Since 2023, she has served as the lead pathology representative on a local network cancer committee and was appointed Commission on Cancer Chair for the committee's 2025–2026 term. She is also an active member of the local breast care team and serves as the lead pathology representative on the Breast Health Professional Advisory Board for CHI Health.Dr. Roncin has spearheaded several impactful initiatives throughout her career. She developed reflex testing algorithms for patients with gastrointestinal and non-small cell lung adenocarcinoma. These projects received full endorsement from both the cancer committee and senior leadership across all hospitals she serves. Her ongoing work includes quality assurance and improvement initiatives within the anatomic pathology laboratory at CHI Health, ranging from optimizing specimen handling protocols to conducting cost analyses of large-scale patient cases. Looking ahead, her projects will explore biomarker analysis in underrepresented patient populations, focusing on both established and emerging markers. She is also committed to bridging pathology and patient care by collaborating with clinical colleagues on patient-centered initiatives. Since 2024, she has chaired the Department of Pathology's Grand Rounds Committee at CHI Health, advancing continuous education and excellence in her field.Beyond her clinical and academic responsibilities, Dr. Roncin remains actively engaged in her community. She has participated in the Medical University of the Americas chapter of the American Medical Student Association and volunteered with the Greystone Scholar Society in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan.Looking back, Dr. Roncin attributes much of her success to perseverance and determination, often crediting her parents as being her most significant influence owing to the values they instilled in her as a child, along with their continued unwavering support and encouragement. When not working she enjoys spending time with her family and traveling, with board games being a favorite pastime. In the future, she hopes to further expand her presence on YouTube, where she has an educational channel that allows her to connect with and share her knowledge and experiences with a broader audience. In addition, she hopes to inspire others to enter the field of pathology and laboratory medicine at all levels, from laboratory assistants and medical technologists to pathology assistants and pathologists.For more information please visit: https://www.linkedin.com/in/kara-roncin-8020411b1/ About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world's finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals worldwide the recognition and credibility that they deserve and have helped build their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself on being a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that handpicks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.For more information on IAOTP please visit: www.iaotp.com

