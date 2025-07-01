Wilshire Indexes and Metis Global Partners Announce Strategic Partnership to Deliver Custom Index Solutions

Collaboration supports Metis’ expansion in custom index design and implementation

NY, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wilshire Indexes, a global provider of innovative index solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with Metis Global Partners, a global equity solutions provider of Guided Beta™ and alpha seeking strategies. The collaboration enables Metis to leverage W+, Wilshire’s proprietary custom index ideation platform, to design and implement bespoke index strategies for institutional and high net worth clients.The partnership brings together Wilshire’s indexing expertise and next-generation technology with Metis’ strong track record in delivering multi-factor and thematic portfolio design and implementation. The firms will also engage in joint research and thought leadership aimed at advancing innovation across both traditional and custom beta solutions.“Metis is focused on delivering high-quality, data-driven solutions that address our clients’ evolving needs,” said Machel Allen, Founder and Chief Investment Officer of Metis Global Partners. “Partnering with Wilshire and leveraging the W+ platform enhances our efforts to efficiently construct and scale our customized Guided Beta™ index strategies with the transparency, rigor, and innovation our clients expect.”Metis Global Partners’ Guided Beta™ offering provides tailored beta exposures across global markets using thematic, factor-based, and alternative weighting methodologies. The firm works closely with institutional investors, consultants, and outsourced CIOs (OCIOs) seeking a high-touch, data-driven investment partner.W+, Wilshire’s custom index builder, offers end-to-end capabilities for designing, testing, and scaling index strategies in a secure, cloud-native environment. The platform supports rapid prototyping, data integration, and full governance functionality—empowering clients to create differentiated solutions with speed and precision.“We’re excited to partner with Metis, a firm that shares our commitment to innovation and transparency,” said Mark Makepeace, Chief Executive Officer of Wilshire Indexes. “This collaboration demonstrates how W+ can transform the way asset managers deliver custom indexing solutions in a competitive market.”The partnership reflects the growing demand among asset managers and institutional clients for flexible, client-centric index strategies that go beyond traditional benchmarks. Together, Wilshire and Metis aim to deliver next generation indexing capabilities tailored to the evolving needs of global investors.________________________________________About Wilshire IndexesWilshire Indexes is a global provider of index solutions, offering a full spectrum of customizable, rules-based, and transparent benchmarks across asset classes. With decades of index leadership and the next-generation W+ platform, Wilshire enables institutional investors and asset managers to design, test, and scale innovative index strategies with confidence. Learn more at www.wilshire.com/indexes About Metis Global PartnersMetis Global Partners is a $5 billion global equity solutions provider offering a range of active and customized beta strategies to institutional and high net worth investors. As a data-driven asset manager with decades of global equity expertise, Metis is dedicated to delivering research-driven investment innovation to institutional and high net worth clients globally. For more information, visit www.metisgp.com ________________________________________Media Contacts:Wilshire IndexesCourtney ScharffManaging Director, Global Head of Commercialcscharff@wilshire.comMetis Global PartnersMachel AllenFounder and Chief Investment Officermachel.allen@metisgp.com

