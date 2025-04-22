Wilshire Indexes Names Andrew Ang as a Non-Executive Director of the Board

New Board appointment supports global expansion and the evolution of next-generation index solutions

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wilshire Indexes, a leading global index provider, today announced the appointment of Andrew Ang as Non-Executive Director of the Board. This appointment underscores Wilshire Indexes’ commitment to delivering innovative solutions for institutional investors and accelerating its global growth strategy.Andrew Ang is a globally recognized financial economist with expertise in quantitative investing. He previously served as Managing Director and Head of Factors, Sustainable and Solutions at BlackRock, where he oversaw the firm's factor investing strategies. These included passive and active factor ETFs along with proprietary long-only and multi-asset long-short investment solutions. Additionally, he acted as Senior Advisor to BlackRock Retirement Solutions and co-founded BlackRock's Tax Managed Equity strategies.Mark Makepeace, CEO of Wilshire Indexes: "We are thrilled to welcome Andrew Ang to our Board. His exceptional expertise in quantitative investing and proven leadership in factor strategies will be invaluable as we continue to innovate and grow. Andrew's deep understanding of financial markets and track record at BlackRock perfectly aligns with our commitment to delivering sophisticated investment solutions for our clients. His addition to the Board significantly strengthens our capabilities and vision for the future."Andrew Ang, Non-Executive Director of the Board, Wilshire Indexes, "I'm honored to join the Board of Directors at Wilshire Indexes at such a pivotal time for the industry. Throughout my career, I've been passionate about advancing quantitative approaches that deliver meaningful results for investors. Wilshire's commitment to innovation and their robust index solutions have long impressed me. I look forward to contributing to the company's growth and helping shape investment solutions that address the evolving needs of today's market participants."Prior to his tenure at BlackRock, Andrew held the position of Ann F. Kaplan Professor of Business at Columbia Business School, where he also served as Chair of the Finance and Economics Division. His significant contributions to the field earned him recognition from aiCIO, which named him among the top 10 most influential academics in institutional investing.About Wilshire IndexesWilshire Indexes is a global index provider that empowers institutional investors, asset managers and retail intermediaries with unmatched flexibility in solving benchmarking, portfolio construction, and risk management challenges. Transforming the way investors use benchmarks to realize their objectives, Wilshire Indexes provides global coverage of the markets through the leading FT Wilshire Index Series. Combining new technology and modular products in a growth-aligned commercial model designed for collaboration, efficiency, and speed to market, Wilshire Indexes offers a completely new way to work with an index provider.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.