6/27/25: Mussel Harvesting Closes On The Central Oregon Coast

The Oregon Department of Agriculture and the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife announce a new shellfish closure.

All harvest of mussels has closed from Tillamook Head south of Seaside to the north jetty of the Siuslaw River in Florence for elevated levels of paralytic shellfish toxin. Mussel harvesting remains open from the Washington border to Tillamook Head, and from the south jetty of the Siuslaw River to the California border.

Razor clamming remains open from the Washington border to Cape Blanco. Bay clamming and crabbing is open along the entire Oregon coast.

Oregon Department of Agriculture will continue to test for shellfish toxins weekly, as tides and weather permit. Reopening an area closed for biotoxins requires two consecutive tests with results below the closure limit. Contact Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife for recreational license requirements, permits, rules and limits.

For more information call Oregon Department of Agriculture's (ODA) shellfish biotoxin safety hotline at (800) 448-2474, the Food Safety Shellfish Desk at (503) 986-4726, or visit the ODA recreational shellfish biotoxin closures webpage.

El Departamento de Agricultura de Oregón y el Departamento de Pesca y Vida Silvestre de Oregón anuncian un nuevo cierre de mariscos.

La recolección de mejillones está cerrada desde Tillamook Head, al sur de Seaside, hasta el desembarcadero norte del río Siuslaw en Florence debido a los elevados niveles de toxina paralizante para mariscos. La recolección de mejillones permanece abierta desde la frontera con Washington hasta Tillamook Head, y desde el desembarcadero sur del río Siuslaw hasta la frontera con California.

La recolección de navajas permanece abierta desde la frontera con Washington hasta Cabo Blanco. La recolección de almeja de bahía y cangrejo está abierta a lo largo de toda la costa de Oregón.

El Departamento de Agricultura de Oregón seguirá realizando pruebas de toxinas en mariscos semanalmente, según lo permitan las mareas y el clima. Para reabrir un área cerrada por biotoxinas se requieren dos pruebas consecutivas con resultados por debajo del límite de cierre. Comuníquese con el Departamento de Pesca y Vida Silvestre de Oregón para obtener información sobre los requisitos, permisos, reglas y límites de licencias recreativas.

Para obtener más información, llame a la línea directa de seguridad de biotoxinas en mariscos del Departamento de Agricultura de Oregón (ODA) al (800) 448-2474, al Servicio de Seguridad Alimentaria de Mariscos al (503) 986-4726 o visite la página web de cierres de mariscos recreativos por biotoxinas del ODA.