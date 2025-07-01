No Kidding: Montana Woman and Pet Goat’s 500-mile Trek for Trafficked Women

Pet goat joins woman on epic fundraising mission

ROTHERMAN, UNITED KINGDOM, July 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A woman and her pet goat will this week start a 580-mile walk across three states to raise money to support women who have been trafficked.Britney Higgs – founder and CEO of Her Campaign – hopes to raise $580,000 in the month-long journey, with funds allowing them to continue and expand their crucial mission.The mother-of-four starts the Walk For Her challenge on July 2 at Her Campaign’s safe house in Billings, Montana, and will trek all the way to their newly established site in Denver, Colorado.But Britney, 35, won’t be alone – she will be accompanied by her goat ‘Freedom’, who she says ‘shows the world that anything is possible’ after several months of training. Upon completing the challenge, Freedom will become a therapy animal at the Denver site.“If you can train a baby goat to travel with you for 580 miles, anything is possible,” says Britney."Freedom will be walking the allotted amount a baby goat can handle, traveling in a stroller and with the support crew throughout the journey. Who doesn’t love a baby goat?”The pair will meet up with supporters and friends throughout the journey and will stay in Britney’s RV driven by husband Sammy who will meet them at check points along the way.Britney said: “Every step is a reminder that it will take a nationwide movement to see every survivor and child have access to safe housing to heal and step into freedom. Together, we will see it happen.“We want to impact women who have been through horrendous abuse and see them find freedom. People are always shocked that human trafficking is so prevalent in America. This challenge not only highlights the brutal reality of what’s taking place, but gives people the opportunity to be part of the full story.”Her Campaign was started after Britney visited Iraq where she worked with women trafficked by ISIS. She discovered the problem was increasing in America and developed a program that offers urgent care for trafficking survivors. Britney, Sammy and their children live across the two sites, supporting their staff team.For more information about Walk For Her, visit https://hercampaign.org/walkforher/

