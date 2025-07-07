Best of South Carolina 2025: Kween Bella’s Closet Boutique Takes the Crown

ROCK HILL , SC, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kween Bella’s Closet Boutique has been named a 2025 Best of South Carolina winner, recognizing the boutique’s bold, inclusive approach to women’s fashion and its growing impact on the local community. Known for serving up style with substance, the boutique offers size-inclusive fashion from XS to 5X—proving that confidence, comfort, and glam shouldn’t be reserved for a select few.Founded by a mother and her daughters and inspired by the unforgettable style of the late Trachina “Kween Bella,” the boutique has grown into a beloved destination for shoppers looking for clothing that fits real bodies and real lives. From their signature statement pieces to a unique gift basket service that lets customers curate thoughtful, fashion-forward gifts, Kween Bella’s Closet Boutique has set itself apart by putting people—and purpose—first.“This boutique is my daughter’s dream brought to life,” said owner and founder Tiffany Williams. “Kween Bella believed in showing up boldly and living without apology. That spirit is woven into everything we do—making sure every woman feels seen, valued, and celebrated.”Kween Bella’s Closet Boutique earned their 2025 Best of South Carolina Award not just for what they sell, but for how they serve: with heart, authenticity, and an unshakable belief that every woman deserves to feel like royalty. With continued plans to grow their offerings and give back through community outreach, the boutique remains committed to honoring Bella’s legacy…one crown-worthy outfit at a time.For more information click here

