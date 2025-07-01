Clancey Douglas’s New Novel “Sometimes Goodbye” Explores Love, Memory, and Missed Chances

UNITED KINGDOM, July 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Clancey Douglas’s new book, “Sometimes Goodbye,” is now available for readers worldwide. The novel tells the emotional story of Lara Hamilton and Daniel Macready, two people whose love story spans years, breakups, and unspoken feelings.

Written in alternating chapters, the book gives equal voice to both Lara and Daniel, allowing readers to witness their relationship unfold in real time. With 16 chapters from each character’s perspective, the story feels alive and deeply personal.

More than just a love story, “Sometimes Goodbye” makes readers think about memories, misunderstandings, and how we make sense of our past. As Lara and Daniel look back at their relationship, they face not just each other but also the people they used to be—and the lives they might have had.

Clancey Douglas, a novelist and screenwriter, brings a cinematic style to a book which feels real and moving, in an atmosphere of emotional depth and peopled by a cast of strong characters. Sometimes Goodbye is a deeply personal novel, blending literary storytelling with themes that everyone can relate to.

The book is now available on Amazon. Readers who enjoy thoughtful, character-driven stories will find Sometimes Goodbye a compelling read.

To stay connected and follow Clancey’s journey, readers can explore more of author’s work and creative inspiration through the official website: https://clanceydouglas.com/

About the Author:

Clancey Douglas is a writer with experience in both novels and screenplays. Drawing from love of film and a deep understanding of human emotions, Douglas has written a story that stays with the reader long after the last page. Sometimes Goodbye is Douglas’s latest work, marking a step into a new genre of relationships, human feelings, and strong emotional impact.

