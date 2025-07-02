Boon Bowling to Present SMU Cox School of Business to AIA Dallas Historic Resources Committee

3D BIM model of three interconnected buildings at the SMU Cox School of Business. Boon Bowling, Market Segment Leader – Reality Capture. Greyscale 3D point cloud of the SMU Cox School of Business.

GPRS' Boon Bowling to present SMU Cox School 3D scan case study at AIA Dallas on July 15, highlighting renovation-ready laser modeling of 3 historic buildings.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Existing Conditions , a GPRS company, announces that Boon Bowling, Marketing Segment Leader of Reality Capture, will present a case study about the Southern Methodist University (SMU) Cox School of Business at the AIA Dallas Historic Resources Committee meeting on Tuesday, July 15th.The presentation will highlight the successful 3D laser scanning and modeling of the following three interconnected historic buildings for an upcoming renovation: the Joseph M. Wylie Fincher Building, the Trammell Crow Building, and the Cary M. Maguire Building."I'm excited to share how we've been able to partner with such a strong and historic institution like SMU and help them move their beautiful campus into the future,” said Bowling.Founded in 1920 at the request of the Dallas business community, the Cox School has become a nationally and internationally ranked institution, recognized by "BusinessWeek", "Financial Times", "Forbes", "The Economist", "The Wall Street Journal", and "U.S. News & World Report".The project, led by Existing Conditions, involved capturing complex architectural geometry across three connected structures with varying elevations. Thanks to the support of the building manager and a collaborative on-site environment, the scanning process was smooth and efficient. Using the Leica RTC360, our Senior Manager of Modeling and CAD Operations, Conor Samuels, captured approximately 165,000 square feet of high-resolution point cloud data, which was modeled over a three-week period into a detailed digital representation of the buildings.“Southern Methodist University has a beautiful Georgian-style campus, just outside downtown Dallas. The Cox School of Business is composed of three buildings which are connected both above and below ground and frame a symmetrical courtyard,” explained Samuels. “The staff and faculty were extremely accommodating and great to work with. While on-site, my eye was frequently drawn to the gold dome – a timeless, recurring motif on the campus. After processing the scan data, we noted a variation in floor levels between the buildings, which presented an opportunity for the model to adapt. This was the first project we worked on with SMU and I'm proud to say that we have since scanned and modeled several other buildings on campus.”The campus’ goal was to renovate, modernize, and maintain the architectural language of Southern Methodist’s verdant, Georgian-style campus, and will serve a host of programmatic functions including classrooms, offices, and meeting areas. Existing Conditions’ work on the project was sufficiently appreciated to establish an ongoing partnership.To learn more about this project, you can add this event to your calendar, here. About Existing Conditions, a GPRS Company:GPRS and Existing Conditions have united to expand our reach and accelerate turnaround times across the AEC industry. With over 27 years of experience, Existing Conditions is renowned for accurate as-built drawings, existing condition surveys, and 3D laser scanning, supporting some of the most iconic projects in the United States. Now, as part of GPRS, the nation’s leader in Intelligently Visualizing the Built World, we can deliver additional services faster and with greater support. Wherever your project is located, trust the combined expertise of GPRS and Existing Conditions to deliver the data you need – quickly and reliably.

