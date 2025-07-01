LIV Sotheby's International Realty’s Shannel Ryan Named to HousingWire’s 2025 Women of Influence List

16th Annual Honor Recognizes 100 Women from Across the Nation

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LIV Sotheby’s International Realty (LIV SIR) is proud to announce that Shannel Ryan, President of LIV SIR in Colorado, has been named to HousingWire’s 2025 Women of Influence list, which honors 100 standout women from across the housing industry nationwide.

Ryan’s visionary leadership, operational expertise, and cultural influence have shaped not only the trajectory of LIV SIR over the past year but over the course of her 26-year career with the firm. Working her way up through nearly every part of the business—from front desk to transaction management, accounting, operations, marketing, and sales management—she brings a uniquely holistic perspective to leadership. Promoted to President of Colorado in 2024, Ryan leads operations across 12 markets statewide, including the company’s flagship office in Denver.

Under her leadership, LIV SIR has achieved new performance benchmarks, expanded service offerings through a joint venture with Upward Title, and streamlined advisor support services, all while maintaining industry-leading market share and reputation across the state.

“I’ve known Shannel for two decades, and in that time, I’ve seen her evolve into one of the most visionary and inspiring leaders in real estate. Her growth has always been rooted in clarity of purpose, bold thinking, and a genuine commitment to the people around her. This recognition is a reflection of the future she’s helping to shape, not only for LIV SIR but for our entire industry,” said Scott Webber, Chief Executive Officer at LIV Sotheby’s International Realty.

In a year defined by uncertainty, Ryan launched the Varsity Campaign, a unifying internal initiative that reignited company culture and performance. Through strategic brand storytelling and dynamic team engagement, the campaign fostered a culture of belonging, excellence, and shared ambition during a time of industry disruption.

Now in its 16th year, HousingWire’s Women of Influence program honors women in housing who are driving the industry forward through innovation, mentorship, operational excellence, and community leadership. Awardees represent leaders across mortgage, real estate, and fintech sectors whose impact spans organizations and communities nationwide.

“I’m incredibly honored to be recognized among so many inspiring women in our industry. This recognition reflects the incredible people I have the privilege to work alongside every day. At LIV SIR, we believe in showing up with purpose, leading with heart, and striving for excellence, always together. I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished, and even more excited about what’s ahead,” said Shannel Ryan, President, Colorado at LIV Sotheby’s International Realty.

About LIV Sotheby’s International Realty

LIV Sotheby’s International Realty services the Front Range markets of Boulder, Castle Pines, Castle Rock, Colorado Springs, Denver, Evergreen, Golden, and Northern Colorado as well as the resort markets of Beaver Creek, Breckenridge, Crested Butte, Dillon, Telluride, Vail, and Winter Park. Our expert real estate professionals provide local expertise for buyers and sellers in Colorado combined with the global reach of the Sotheby’s International Realty brand. Contact LIV Sotheby’s International Realty by calling 303.893.3200 or visiting livsothebysrealty.com for all your real estate needs.

